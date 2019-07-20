Bavaria 4.3% Premium Beer 500Ml

Decent for the price, if you like weak lager
It was a 5-star beer when it was 5% ABV. Then they reduced the ABV to 4.3% which took away some of the body & flavour, so they've ruined it for me. It's still cheap though, and perfectly drinkable if you like weak lager.
I bought it because I thought it was German ( Bavaria= Munich) then I realized it was actually made in the Netherlands. Anyway it's a lovely beer not like English beer which taste like water ...
great beer
one of the best tasting beers i have ever tasted,so smooth,i recommend very highly