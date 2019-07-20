By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bavaria 4.3% Premium Beer 500Ml

4.5(3)Write a review
Bavaria 4.3% Premium Beer 500Ml
£ 1.00
£2.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer.
  • Bavaria premium pilsner is loved for its extremely pure taste. It has a fresh bite, but it is certainly not too bitter.
  • Bavaria is a Dutch premium imported lager, made by the Swinkels family. We're proud to be an independent, family owned brewery, making great beer in the village of Lieshout, Holland since 1719.
  • Brewed with pure mineral water from our own spring
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Natural Mineral Water, Barley Malt, Glucose Syrup, Hop Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Alcohol Units

2.1

ABV

4.3% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Distributed in the UK

Name and address

  • Brewed and bottled by:
  • Bavaria Brewery,
  • P.O. Box 1,
  • 5737 ZG Lieshout,
  • Holland.

Distributor address

  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd,
  • 137 High Street,
  • Burton Upon Trent,
  • DE14 1JZ.

Return to

  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd,
  • 137 High Street,
  • Burton Upon Trent,
  • DE14 1JZ.
  • UK Consumer helpline: 03457 112244 (local rate)

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Decent for the price, if you like weak lager

3 stars

It was a 5-star beer when it was 5% ABV. Then they reduced the ABV to 4.3% which took away some of the body & flavour, so they've ruined it for me. It's still cheap though, and perfectly drinkable if you like weak lager.

I bought it because I thought it was German ( Bava

5 stars

I bought it because I thought it was German ( Bavaria= Munich) then I realized it was actually made in the Netherlands. Anyway it's a lovely beer not like English beer which taste like water ...

great beer

5 stars

one of the best tasting beers i have ever tasted,so smooth,i recommend very highly

Usually bought next

Banks's Amber Bitter Bottle 500Ml

£ 0.90
£1.80/litre

Crumpton Oaks Apple Cider 500Ml Bottle

£ 0.85
£1.70/litre

Birra Moretti 660Ml

£ 2.00
£3.04/litre

Offer

San Miguel 660Ml

£ 2.00
£3.04/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here