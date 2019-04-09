Tesco Finest Belgian Assortment Tin 400G

Very poor price/quality biscuits!!
Tried these as they were on offer. being tesco's finest the range is normally more expensive that others. Very surprised to see this called tesco's finest to be honest. There was nothing special about the taste. And the compartments in the plastic tray inside the box were far bigger than the biscuits. There was also a lot of dead spaces preventing the box to be overfilled during packing. Wish I could share the picture to show what I mean. Very disappointed. This is called 'Rip off'.
Really nice biscuits, well packaged and a usefully tin