Tesco Finest Belgian Assortment Tin 400G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Finest Belgian Assortment Tin 400G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 6.00
£1.50/100g

3 biscuits
  • Energy636kJ 152kcal
    8%
  • Fat8.0g
    11%
  • Saturates4.7g
    24%
  • Sugars12.0g
    13%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2194kJ / 525kcal

Product Description

  • A selection of plain, half and fully coated Belgian chocolate biscuits.
  • Luxury Belgian Biscuit Selection. Traditional favourites and new creations made by our master Belgian biscuitier. Belgium has a long, proud tradition of both chocolate and biscuit making. This selection is made for us by our master biscuitier and each chocolate biscuit is generously finished with smooth Belgian chocolate. Discover new varieties alongside favourites you know.
  • Traditional favourites and new creations made by our master Belgian biscuitier.
  • Traditional favourites and new creations made by our master Belgian biscuitier
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Belgian Milk Chocolate (22%)(Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)), Sugar, Belgian Dark Chocolate (12%)(Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Palm Oil, Belgian White Chocolate (3.5%)(Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Palm Kernel oil, Butter (Milk), Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Egg, Rice Flour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Soya Flour, Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Coconut, Egg White, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Hazelnut Paste, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Hazelnut, Flavouring, Sunflower Oil, Whey (Milk), Milk Sugar, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Dicalcium Diphosphate), Wheat Starch, Water, Cream (Milk), Wheat Gluten, Malted Wheat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Cocoa Butter, Butteroil (Milk), Vanilla Extract.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

Pack contains 14 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2194kJ / 525kcal636kJ / 152kcal
Fat27.6g8.0g
Saturates16.3g4.7g
Carbohydrate62.2g18.0g
Sugars41.5g12.0g
Fibre2.3g0.7g
Protein5.7g1.7g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Very poor price/quality biscuits!!

1 stars

Tried these as they were on offer. being tesco's finest the range is normally more expensive that others. Very surprised to see this called tesco's finest to be honest. There was nothing special about the taste. And the compartments in the plastic tray inside the box were far bigger than the biscuits. There was also a lot of dead spaces preventing the box to be overfilled during packing. Wish I could share the picture to show what I mean. Very disappointed. This is called 'Rip off'.

Really nice biscuits, well packaged and a usefully

5 stars

Really nice biscuits, well packaged and a usefully tin

