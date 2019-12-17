Tesco Micro Rice Egg Fried Rice 4 X 150G

Bag explodes in microwave - very time. Will never
Not Vege?
Just wondered why it's not vegetarian anymore?.
Great if you can get it - seems to be discontinued
Since another supermarket had stopped selling their own brand of this, I thought I'd give the Tesco brand a try. Slightly smaller pack size than what I'd been buying, but just as tasty. Only problem is that Tesco now seem to have discontinued it, so a bit of a pointless review really. Such a shame as this is a very versatile accompaniment to many dishes. The plain white rice they offer as an alternative is too bland, so it's back to searching again for someone who currently stocks something the same or similar.
Unfortunately I have not been able to taste the r
Easy!
These make for a really quick and reasonably healthy snack, or as a side to a main meal. Much easier than faffing about with starchy water and draining rice!