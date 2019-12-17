By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Micro Rice Egg Fried Rice 4 X 150G

2.5(5)
Tesco Micro Rice Egg Fried Rice 4 X 150G
£ 1.75
£2.92/kg

One bag
  • Energy777kJ 184kcal
    9%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 518kJ / 122kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Individual bags of cooked white rice with peas, sweetcorn, onion and cooked egg in a soy sauce dressing.
  • Rice, egg and vegetables in a soy sauce dressing, simply frozen. In individual steam bags ready to go straight into the microwave.
  • GENTLY STEAMED A mix of rice, peas, sweetcorn, onion and egg in a soy sauce dressing
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked White Rice (72%) [Water, Rice], Peas, Sweetcorn, White Onion, Egg (4.5%), Water, Sunflower Oil, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Yeast Extract Powder, Cornflour, Salt, Soya Bean, Wheat, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Coriander Powder, Turmeric, White Pepper, Fenugreek, Citric Acid, Rapeseed Oil, Cumin Powder, Ginger Powder, Chilli Powder, Flavouring, Turmeric Extract, Concentrated Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 3½ mins / 900W 3 mins
For best results cook from frozen.
Remove small inner bag from larger outer bag.
Do not open or pierce perforated bag. Place on a microwaveable plate.
Cook on full power. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Net Contents

600g e (4x150g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bag (150g)
Energy518kJ / 122kcal777kJ / 184kcal
Fat1.5g2.3g
Saturates0.3g0.5g
Carbohydrate23.1g34.7g
Sugars1.7g2.6g
Fibre1.5g2.3g
Protein3.3g5.0g
Salt0.4g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

5 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Bag explodes in microwave - very time. Will never

1 stars

Bag explodes in microwave - very time. Will never waste my money on these again!

Not Vege?

2 stars

Just wondered why it's not vegetarian anymore?.

Great if you can get it - seems to be discontinued

5 stars

Since another supermarket had stopped selling their own brand of this, I thought I'd give the Tesco brand a try. Slightly smaller pack size than what I'd been buying, but just as tasty. Only problem is that Tesco now seem to have discontinued it, so a bit of a pointless review really. Such a shame as this is a very versatile accompaniment to many dishes. The plain white rice they offer as an alternative is too bland, so it's back to searching again for someone who currently stocks something the same or similar.

Unfortunately I have not been able to taste the r

1 stars

Unfortunately I have not been able to taste the rice yet. If you follow the instructions, the rice still manages to explode inside your microwave oven.

Easy!

4 stars

These make for a really quick and reasonably healthy snack, or as a side to a main meal. Much easier than faffing about with starchy water and draining rice!

