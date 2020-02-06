Bought this kit to finally do some repairs and the
Bought this kit to finally do some repairs and there are no needles...
Useless.
I like the concept. I like the box - it's small enough to take on holiday for emergency repairs. However, the needles are useless. I just opened my sewing kit to use it - and discovered that the needles have pretty much non existent holes in them. I'm not sure how I'm supposed to use them when there is no chance whatsoever of threading them. With or without the thread puller... A useless waste of money. I shall be returning it asap!