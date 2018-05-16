Twinpack Hemming Tapeblack/Grey

Product Description
- Iron On Hemming Tape 6m
- Korbond Hemming Tape is a quick and simple solution to hemming, facing and mending.
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions:
- Review heat & timing guides inside pack.
- Turn garment inside out or with curtains and drapes, lay flat, underside up.
- Cut tape to length, ensuring a sufficient amount to fully cover the required area.
- For larger areas, such as curtains, work in small sections.
- Iron garment or fabric to crease in the hem at required length. (Select suitable heat for fabric).
- Set iron to required temperature.
- Adhesive side down, place hemming tape over rough edge of the hem, ensure this overlaps with main fabric.
- Place ironing cloth in between hem and iron.
- To iron, hold iron firmly onto hem (duration as per guidelines). Allow to cool for 5 minutes.
- Gently test for bond, if not fully bonded repeat step above.
- Care Instructions:
- Always test on an inconspicuous area first.
- Korbond Hemming Tape is washable and drycleanable.
- Do not use steam setting when ironing.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Korbond Group,
- 2, The Mallard Business Park,
- Trent Road,
- Grantham,
- Lincolnshire,
- NG31 7XQ.
Return to
- For more advice please visit us at www.korbond.co.uk
- Alternatively call our Customer Service Helpline 01476 581 888
