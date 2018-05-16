By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Double Chocolate Chocolate Sundae 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Double Chocolate Chocolate Sundae 200G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Each pot (200g)
  • Energy1787kJ 428kcal
    21%
  • Fat24.8g
    35%
  • Saturates14.8g
    74%
  • Sugars17.4g
    19%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 894kJ / 214kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate sauce, chocolate, vanilla and cream mousses with chocolate brownies, chocolate chunks and chocolate curls.
  • HAND FINISHED Light chocolate mousse layered with rich chocolate sauce and brownie
  • HAND FINISHED Light chocolate mousse layered with rich chocolate sauce and brownie
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Whole Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk), Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Inulin, Palm Oil, Beef Gelatine, Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Dried Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Cocoa Butter, Stabiliser (Carob Gum), Vanilla Extract, Butteroil (Milk), Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavourings.

 

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Check locally Pot. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pot (200g)
Energy894kJ / 214kcal1787kJ / 428kcal
Fat12.4g24.8g
Saturates7.4g14.8g
Carbohydrate19.3g38.6g
Sugars8.7g17.4g
Fibre2.3g4.6g
Protein5.2g10.4g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here