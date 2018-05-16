Tesco Double Chocolate Chocolate Sundae 200G

- Energy1787kJ 428kcal21%
- Fat24.8g35%
- Saturates14.8g74%
- Sugars17.4g19%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 894kJ / 214kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate sauce, chocolate, vanilla and cream mousses with chocolate brownies, chocolate chunks and chocolate curls.
- HAND FINISHED Light chocolate mousse layered with rich chocolate sauce and brownie
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Whole Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk), Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Inulin, Palm Oil, Beef Gelatine, Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Dried Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Cocoa Butter, Stabiliser (Carob Gum), Vanilla Extract, Butteroil (Milk), Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavourings.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Lid. Check locally Pot. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pot (200g)
|Energy
|894kJ / 214kcal
|1787kJ / 428kcal
|Fat
|12.4g
|24.8g
|Saturates
|7.4g
|14.8g
|Carbohydrate
|19.3g
|38.6g
|Sugars
|8.7g
|17.4g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|4.6g
|Protein
|5.2g
|10.4g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
