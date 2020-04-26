Lion Football Gums 190G

Product Description
- Fruit Flavour and Liquorice Flavoured Gums
- Sweets may come and go but nothing beats the timeless appeal of great tasting Lion gums.
- A firm favourite with all the family for more than a hundred years, Lion gums are still made today in the same time-honoured tradition as the original sweet back in 1903.
- With their unique firm texture Lion gums still give the same long-lasting flavour and enjoyment but are now made with all natural colours and flavours.
- Contents may vary
- Made with all natural colours and flavours
- Includes licorice gums
- Pack size: 190G
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Beef Gelatine, Modified Potato Starch, Acid (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid), Liquorice Extract, Flavourings, Natural Colours (Chlorophylls, Lutein, Vegetable Carbon, Paprika Extract, Carmines, Curcumin), Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Coconut Oil), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Plant Concentrates (Safflower, Spirulina)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Name and address
- Tangerine Confectionery Ltd,
- PO Box 255,
- Pontefract,
- WF8 9BT,
- UK.
Return to
- Great care has been taken to ensure that our gums reach you in perfect condition. Our sweets are packed using a random mixing process, therefore each bag may not contain an equal mix of colours. If you are not entirely delighted with our product, please return the pack, along with details of when and where purchased, to:
- Tangerine Confectionery Ltd,
- Customer Services,
- PO Box 255,
- Pontefract,
- WF8 9BT,
- UK.
- This does not affect your statutory rights.
- www.tangerineuk.net
Net Contents
190g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per Sweet
|Energy
|1498kJ/353kcal
|56kJ/13kcal
|Fat
|0.6 g
|Trace
|(of which saturates)
|0.5 g
|Trace
|Carbohydrate
|75.5 g
|2.9 g
|(of which sugars)
|53.1 g
|2.1 g
|Fibre
|0.6 g
|Trace
|Protein
|9.7 g
|0.4 g
|Salt
|0.18 g
|0.01 g
