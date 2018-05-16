Cloudy Bay Pelorus Non Vintage 75Cl

Product Description
- Pelorus - Sparkling White New Zealand Wine
- Pelorus is produced from a blend of 70% chardonnay and 30% pinot noir grapes grown in Marlborough's Wairau Valley. A blend from selected vintages, Pelorus exhibits all the hallmarks of chardonnay based sparkling wine; fresh and apple crisp, under pinned by yeast complexity.
- The pale straw colour and aromas of ripe citrus fruits indicate the chardonnay origins of Pelorus NV. A bouquet of apple and lemon complements fresh bready notes derived from two years bottle ageing on lees. The deliciously crisp palate displays toasty, creamy complexity, enhanced by a lingering nutty finish.
- Wine of Marlborough, New Zealand
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites and Milk
Tasting Notes
Region of Origin
Marlborough
Alcohol Units
9.4
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
Cloudy Bay Vineyards
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
New Zealand
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Grape Variety Red - Pinot Noir, Grape Variety White - Chardonnay
Regional Information
- Chardonnay and pinot noir grapes are sourced from several grower and estate vineyards located within the Wairau Valley in Marlborough. Soils vary from stony free draining gravels to fine silt loams containing some clay. Vineyards are planted at a density of 1850 vines/ha and in an average year yield 9 tonnes/ha. The vines are trained to a standard vertical shoot positioned canopy.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To ensure this wine is consumed at its best, please see best before date on: Bottle
Produce of
Sparkling wine of New Zealand
Name and address
- Produced and Bottled by:
- Cloudy Bay Vineyards Limited,
- Blenheim,
- New Zealand.
Importer address
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml
