Domestos Bleach White & Sparkle Toilet Cleaner 750ml

Domestos White & Sparkle thick bleach eliminates all known germs. Whether it's in the bathroom or anywhere else in the home, this multipurpose cleaner will leave household surfaces disinfected to help keep your family safe. Not only does it work as a disinfectant, eliminating 99.9% of germs and viruses**, but it removes stains and makes your white surfaces whiter. In the bathroom, thanks to anti-limescale active molecules that stick even below the waterline, it removes stains and helps prevent the build-up of limescale. Once diluted*** our Domestos Bleach is easy to use as a multipurpose cleaner for surfaces all around your home. Our thick bleach is also suitable for use in homes with septic tanks. Domestos have been protecting families against germs since 1929. Today, Domestos continues to protect millions of families with its full range of cleaning products, including thick bleach and bleach sprays which can be used as a multipurpose cleaner all around your home, as a bathroom cleaner, or even as a drain cleaner. Domestos doesn’t just protect families at home though, we fight poor sanitation globally too. Domestos has helped 28 million people gain access to a clean and safe toilet, and their target is to help 100 million people by 2030. Thousands of children have benefited from clean water and toilet facilities in their schools, which is helping improve attendance and educational achievement. Support their work and help to empower millions of families to have clean and safe toilets. *Nielsen, Total Market MAT, Toilet Cleaning, January 2020 **Bacteria and enveloped viruses like Vaccinia virus, when used neat ***Always follow the on pack instructions for dilution.

Domestos White & Sparkle thick bleach eliminates all known germs Domestos is the UK’s #1 bleach brand*, delivering an easy way to protect and ensure the safety of your loved ones White & Sparkle thick bleach eliminates 99.9% of bacteria and germs** while removing stains Domestos White & Sparkle Thick Bleach is a disinfectant that makes your white surfaces whiter Domestos bleach can be used as a toilet cleaner as well as a multipurpose cleaner for surfaces all around your home once diluted*** Use our bleach with a Domestos Toilet Rim Block for maximum germ protection

Pack size: 750ML

Ingredients

Soap;Non-ionic surfactants;Disinfectant: Sodium hypochlorite 4.5g per 100g. < 5%: Chlorine based bleaching agent (Sodium Hypochlorite);Cationic surfactants;Perfume

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

750 ℮