Tesco Ready To Roll Coloured Icing Yellow 250G

Tesco Ready To Roll Coloured Icing Yellow 250G
£ 1.75
£0.70/100g

Offer

Per 15g
  • Energy259kJ 61kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars12.8g
    14%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1730kJ / 409kcal

Product Description

  • Yellow icing.
  • Ready to roll Great for topping your cakes and modelling sweet shapes
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Humectant (Glycerine), Colour (Lutein), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Cellulose), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain almond. May contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Do not refrigerate.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Lightly dust your work surface with icing sugar.  If cold, knead icing a little until pliable before rolling out or modelling.

Number of uses

approx. 16 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 15g
Energy1730kJ / 409kcal259kJ / 61kcal
Fat6.6g1.0g
Saturates3.3g0.5g
Carbohydrate87.0g13.1g
Sugars85.0g12.8g
Fibre0.6g<0.1g
Protein0.1g<0.1g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

