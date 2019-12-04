By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cawston Press Apple & Pear 3X200ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cawston Press Apple & Pear 3X200ml
£ 1.60
£0.27/100ml

Product Description

  • Apple & Pear Juice Drink
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • We've blended pressed apples and pears, and shaken them up with water in this classic orchard blend.
  • Pressed fruit shaken up with water
  • Contains 60% juice
  • No added sugar
  • Not from concentrate
  • No colours, preservatives or sweeteners
  • Pack size: 600ml
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

54% Pressed Apple Juice, Still Water, 6% Pear Puree, Antioxidant: Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)

Storage

For best before end: see top of carton

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before drinking

Additives

  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Preservatives
  • Free From Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Cawston Press,
  • The Urban Orchard,
  • 3 Tanner Street,
  • London,
  • SE1 3LE,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Cawston Press,
  • The Urban Orchard,
  • 3 Tanner Street,
  • London,
  • SE1 3LE,
  • UK.
  • info@cawstonpress.com
  • www.cawstonpress.com

Net Contents

3 x 200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 117kJ/27kcal
Fat <0.1g
Of which Saturates 0.0g
Carbohydrate 6.4g
Of which Sugars**6.4g
Protein 0.1g
Salt 0.0g
Vitamin C 15mg (18% NRV*)
*Nutrient Reference Values-
**Naturally occurring sugar from fruit-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Cawston Press Kids Apple & Mango 3X200ml

£ 1.60
£0.27/100ml

Innocent Kids Strawberries Raspberries 4 Pack

£ 3.20
£0.44/100ml

Offer

Innocent Kids Apple & Blackcurrant Smoothie 4 X 180 Ml

£ 3.20
£0.44/100ml

Offer

Tesco 100% Pressed Apple Juice 1 Litre

£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here