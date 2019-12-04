Cawston Press Apple & Pear 3X200ml

Product Description
- Apple & Pear Juice Drink
- We've blended pressed apples and pears, and shaken them up with water in this classic orchard blend.
- Pressed fruit shaken up with water
- Contains 60% juice
- No added sugar
- Not from concentrate
- No colours, preservatives or sweeteners
- Pack size: 600ml
Information
Ingredients
54% Pressed Apple Juice, Still Water, 6% Pear Puree, Antioxidant: Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)
Storage
For best before end: see top of carton
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before drinking
Additives
- Free From Colours
- Free From Preservatives
- Free From Sweeteners
Name and address
- Cawston Press,
- The Urban Orchard,
- 3 Tanner Street,
- London,
- SE1 3LE,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
3 x 200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|117kJ/27kcal
|Fat
|<0.1g
|Of which Saturates
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|6.4g
|Of which Sugars**
|6.4g
|Protein
|0.1g
|Salt
|0.0g
|Vitamin C
|15mg (18% NRV*)
|*Nutrient Reference Values
|-
|**Naturally occurring sugar from fruit
|-
