Walkers French Fries Ready Salted 6X18g
Offer
- Energy328 kJ 78 kcal4%
- Fat2.9g4%
- Saturates0.3g1%
- Sugars0.2g<1%
- Salt0.45g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 328 kJ
Product Description
- 6 x Ready Salted Flavour Crispy Potato Snack
- Find us on Facebook and Twitter
- 30% less fat**
- **30% less fat than regular potato crisps
- Slim and slender, long & twisted.
- Snap them in half, take a nibble.
- Start at one end and crunch your way through, there's plenty of delicious, salty, crispiness to munch through before you've got to reach for the next one.
- Go on - pick one out and munch away.
- There's more Walkers to munch on give these crunchy snacks a try
- Quavers, Wotsits, Squares, Monster Munch
- 78 kcal 328 kJ per pack
- 30% less fat
- No artificial colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 108g
Information
Ingredients
Potato Granules, Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Colour (Annatto)
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Return to
- We're Here to Help!
- If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to:
- Consumer Care at
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
- c/o Dublin 18,
- D18 Y3Y9.
- UK: 0800 274777
Net Contents
6 x 18g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 18 g (%*) Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|328 kJ
|1822 kJ
|-
|78 kcal (4%*)
|434 kcal
|Fat
|2.9 g (4%*)
|16.0 g
|of which saturates
|0.3 g (1%*)
|1.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|11.7 g
|65.0 g
|of which Sugars
|0.2 g (<1%*)
|1.1 g
|Fibre
|0.9 g
|5.0 g
|Protein
|0.9 g
|5.0 g
|Salt
|0.45 g (8%*)
|2.50 g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019