Walkers French Fries Ready Salted 6X18g

image 1 of Walkers French Fries Ready Salted 6X18g
£ 1.50
£1.39/100g

Offer

Each inner pack contains:
  • Energy328 kJ 78 kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.9g
    4%
  • Saturates0.3g
    1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt0.45g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 328 kJ

Product Description

  • 6 x Ready Salted Flavour Crispy Potato Snack
  • 30% less fat**
  • **30% less fat than regular potato crisps
  • Slim and slender, long & twisted.
  • Snap them in half, take a nibble.
  • Start at one end and crunch your way through, there's plenty of delicious, salty, crispiness to munch through before you've got to reach for the next one.
  • Go on - pick one out and munch away.
  • There's more Walkers to munch on give these crunchy snacks a try
  • Quavers, Wotsits, Squares, Monster Munch
  • 78 kcal 328 kJ per pack
  • 30% less fat
  • No artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 108g

Information

Ingredients

Potato Granules, Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Colour (Annatto)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help!
  • If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to:
  • Consumer Care at
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,
  • c/o Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • UK: 0800 274777

Net Contents

6 x 18g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 18 g (%*) PackPer 100g
Energy328 kJ1822 kJ
-78 kcal (4%*)434 kcal
Fat2.9 g (4%*)16.0 g
of which saturates0.3 g (1%*)1.4 g
Carbohydrate11.7 g65.0 g
of which Sugars0.2 g (<1%*)1.1 g
Fibre0.9 g5.0 g
Protein0.9 g5.0 g
Salt0.45 g (8%*)2.50 g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

