Lavazza Qualita Rossa Coffee 250G

Lavazza Qualita Rossa Coffee 250G
£ 3.70
£1.48/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Roasted Coffee Beans
  • An Italian coffee icon to start the day with energy.
  • Since 1895 the Lavazza family is devoted to the pursuit of coffee perfection. True Italian coffee taste: our passion, your pleasure.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Strength - 5
  • Rich and full-bodied
  • Taste profile - chocolate
  • Suitable for all coffee uses
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Storage

Suggested storage after opening - Fridge, opaque containerBest before: date shown on side of pack

Produce of

Made in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation
  • After grinding

Name and address

  • Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.,
  • Via Bologna, 32,
  • 10152 Torino,
  • Italia.

Return to

  • For more information on the range in UK contact:
  • Lavazza Coffee (UK) Ltd.
  • Tel: 01895 209 750
  • www.lavazza.com

Net Contents

250g ℮

