Ultra Krill Oil 500Mg Capsules X30

Ultra Krill Oil 500Mg Capsules X30

3(2)
500mg pure red krill oil capsulesEco-Harvesting™ technology ensuresKrill Sustainability
100% pure Krill Oil: Advanced Omega-3Ultra Red Krill Oil is a special source of omega-3 with a high concentration of marine phospholipids, which is better utilised in the body than standard omega-3 found in fish oil.Ultra Red Krill Oil capsules provide high quality DHA & EPA fatty acids:- DHA & EPA contribute to the normal function of the heart‡.- DHA contributes to the maintenance of normal vision† & brain† function.Krill Oil naturally provides astaxanthin which helps preserve the oil.†A beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 250mg of DHA.‡A beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 250mg of EPA and DHA.Eco-Harvesting™ technologySourced in the Antarctic using Aker BioMarine™ proprietary Eco-Harvesting™ technology to help:- Restrict environmental impact- Minimise loss of key nutrients- Ensure the highest standards of quality"From the ocean's purest waters"Why choose Ultra Red Krill Oil?Ultra Red Krill Oil is a premium quality source of omega-3 in phospholipid form for superior absorption without the reflux or fishy aftertaste. Ultra Red Krill Oil is pure and unlike some krill oils is not blended with fish oil.Advantages - Ultra Red Krill Oil: Small capsule, Phospholipids to aid Omega-3 absorption, Provides EPA & DHA, no fishy taste, No fishy odour, No refluxAdvantages - Basic Fish Oil: Provides EPA & DHANo AftertasteNo fishy tasteNo refluxNo odourSuperior AbsorptionHigh concentration of phospholipids for superior absorptionHigh quality source of EPA & DHA100% Pure Natural Antarctic Krill OilContains only pure Krill Oil, rather than Krill Oil combined with fish oilUltra Red Krill Oil is not tested on animals
©Vitabiotics Ltd. Eco-Harvesting™ is a trademark of Aker BioMarine. Ultra Red Krill Oil is a trademark of Vitabiotics.
DHA & EPA contribute to the normal function of the heartDHA contributes to the maintenance of normal vision & brain function

Ingredients

Lipid Extract from the Crustacean Antarctic Krill Euphausia Superba (from Crustacean), Capsule Shell (Pharmaceutical Grade Gelatin [Halal Bovine Source], Glycerin, Vanilla Flavouring)

Allergy Information

Made in a site that may handle Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

30 x Capsules

Preparation and Usage

DirectionsOne or two capsules per day with your main meal.Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake. To be taken on a full stomach.

