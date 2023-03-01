Ultra Krill Oil 500Mg Capsules X30

500mg pure red krill oil capsules Eco-Harvesting™ technology ensures Krill Sustainability

100% pure Krill Oil: Advanced Omega-3 Ultra Red Krill Oil is a special source of omega-3 with a high concentration of marine phospholipids, which is better utilised in the body than standard omega-3 found in fish oil. Ultra Red Krill Oil capsules provide high quality DHA & EPA fatty acids: - DHA & EPA contribute to the normal function of the heart‡. - DHA contributes to the maintenance of normal vision† & brain† function. Krill Oil naturally provides astaxanthin which helps preserve the oil. †A beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 250mg of DHA. ‡A beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 250mg of EPA and DHA. Eco-Harvesting™ technology Sourced in the Antarctic using Aker BioMarine™ proprietary Eco-Harvesting™ technology to help: - Restrict environmental impact - Minimise loss of key nutrients - Ensure the highest standards of quality "From the ocean's purest waters" Why choose Ultra Red Krill Oil? Ultra Red Krill Oil is a premium quality source of omega-3 in phospholipid form for superior absorption without the reflux or fishy aftertaste. Ultra Red Krill Oil is pure and unlike some krill oils is not blended with fish oil. Advantages - Ultra Red Krill Oil: Small capsule, Phospholipids to aid Omega-3 absorption, Provides EPA & DHA, no fishy taste, No fishy odour, No reflux Advantages - Basic Fish Oil: Provides EPA & DHA No Aftertaste No fishy taste No reflux No odour Superior Absorption High concentration of phospholipids for superior absorption High quality source of EPA & DHA 100% Pure Natural Antarctic Krill Oil Contains only pure Krill Oil, rather than Krill Oil combined with fish oil Ultra Red Krill Oil is not tested on animals

©Vitabiotics Ltd. Eco-Harvesting™ is a trademark of Aker BioMarine. Ultra Red Krill Oil is a trademark of Vitabiotics.

Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living

Queen's Award - 4 Times Winner Super Strength No Fishy Taste or Odour Superior Absorption From UK's No1 Vitamin Company 50 Years Vitabiotics 1971 - 2021

DHA & EPA contribute to the normal function of the heart DHA contributes to the maintenance of normal vision & brain function

Ingredients

Lipid Extract from the Crustacean Antarctic Krill Euphausia Superba (from Crustacean), Capsule Shell (Pharmaceutical Grade Gelatin [Halal Bovine Source], Glycerin, Vanilla Flavouring)

Allergy Information

Made in a site that may handle Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

30 x Capsules

Preparation and Usage