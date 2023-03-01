Ultra Krill Oil 500Mg Capsules X30

500mg pure red krill oil capsulesEco-Harvesting™ technology ensuresKrill Sustainability
100% pure Krill Oil: Advanced Omega-3Ultra Red Krill Oil is a special source of omega-3 with a high concentration of marine phospholipids, which is better utilised in the body than standard omega-3 found in fish oil.Ultra Red Krill Oil capsules provide high quality DHA & EPA fatty acids:- DHA & EPA contribute to the normal function of the heart‡.- DHA contributes to the maintenance of normal vision† & brain† function.Krill Oil naturally provides astaxanthin which helps preserve the oil.†A beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 250mg of DHA.‡A beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 250mg of EPA and DHA.Eco-Harvesting™ technologySourced in the Antarctic using Aker BioMarine™ proprietary Eco-Harvesting™ technology to help:- Restrict environmental impact- Minimise loss of key nutrients- Ensure the highest standards of quality"From the ocean's purest waters"Why choose Ultra Red Krill Oil?Ultra Red Krill Oil is a premium quality source of omega-3 in phospholipid form for superior absorption without the reflux or fishy aftertaste. Ultra Red Krill Oil is pure and unlike some krill oils is not blended with fish oil.Advantages - Ultra Red Krill Oil: Small capsule, Phospholipids to aid Omega-3 absorption, Provides EPA & DHA, no fishy taste, No fishy odour, No refluxAdvantages - Basic Fish Oil: Provides EPA & DHANo AftertasteNo fishy tasteNo refluxNo odourSuperior AbsorptionHigh concentration of phospholipids for superior absorptionHigh quality source of EPA & DHA100% Pure Natural Antarctic Krill OilContains only pure Krill Oil, rather than Krill Oil combined with fish oilUltra Red Krill Oil is not tested on animals
Ingredients
Lipid Extract from the Crustacean Antarctic Krill Euphausia Superba (from Crustacean), Capsule Shell (Pharmaceutical Grade Gelatin [Halal Bovine Source], Glycerin, Vanilla Flavouring)
Allergy Information
Made in a site that may handle Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Net Contents
30 x Capsules
Preparation and Usage
DirectionsOne or two capsules per day with your main meal.Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake. To be taken on a full stomach.