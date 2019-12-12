Dorset Cereals Oat Granola 550G
Product Description
- Deliciously baked oats with golden syrup and sunflower seeds.
- To find out more, head over to: dorsetcereals.co.uk/sugar
- Life's not a dress rehearsal
- So, go on, learn to roller skate, admit you love cheesy music, tell someone they're great, make chutney. Because when you savour the present, life suddenly becomes far more delicious.
- Woodland Trust
- We've proudly planted 26,000 trees by supporting the Woodland Trust. But it doesn't stop there: www.dorsetcereals.co.uk/trees
- Jumbo oats, rye flakes and sunflower seeds, gently baked with golden syrup for an irresistible crunch
- Lets talk about sugar
- In this recipe, we add some wonderfully sticky golden syrup so that the grains hold together as they bake. It also makes sure the finished granola is brilliantly crunchy and moreish.
- The rest of the sugar you'll find in this recipe occurs naturally in the ingredients, from the seeds to the oats.
- Bursting with jumbo oats and sunflower seeds, this is one serious
- Real breakfast pleasure
- Source of fibre
- Contains wholegrains
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 550g
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Oat Flakes (56%), Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup), Highly Oleic Sunflower Oil, Rye Flakes, Sunflower Seeds (5%), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts, Wheat and Barley
Storage
Once opened, roll inner bag down tightly and eat within one month. Store in a cool, dry place.For best before date, see base of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Best enjoyed
- Serve with milk for a delicious breakfast. If you're feeling adventurous, why not sprinkle on yoghurt or fruit as a tasty snack, or even over ice cream?
Number of uses
Contains approx 12 portions at 45g per pack
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Dorset Cereals,
- Dorchester,
- Dorset,
- DT1 3WE.
Return to
- We're only human
- We spend a lot of time ensuring our cereals reach you in perfect condition. However, nobody's perfect. So, if you're unhappy with this recipe in any way, please return it with the packaging showing the "best before date", your name, address, reason for return and the name and location of the store where you bought it, to:
- Dorset Cereals,
- Dorchester,
- Dorset,
- DT1 3WE.
- We'll do everything to put it right and of course, this does not affect your statutory rights. You can also email us at: pleasetellus@dorsetcereals.co.uk
Net Contents
550g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 45g as sold
|Energy kJ
|1,953
|879
|kcal
|465
|209
|Fat
|19.4g
|8.7g
|- of which saturates
|2.3g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|60.8g
|27.4g
|- of which sugars
|17.5g
|7.9g
|Fibre
|5.9g
|2.7g
|Protein
|8.9g
|4.0g
|Salt
|0.16g
|0.07g
