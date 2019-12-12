By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dorset Cereals Oat Granola 550G

image 1 of Dorset Cereals Oat Granola 550G
Product Description

  • Deliciously baked oats with golden syrup and sunflower seeds.
  • To find out more, head over to: dorsetcereals.co.uk/sugar
  • Life's not a dress rehearsal
  • So, go on, learn to roller skate, admit you love cheesy music, tell someone they're great, make chutney. Because when you savour the present, life suddenly becomes far more delicious.
  • Woodland Trust
  • We've proudly planted 26,000 trees by supporting the Woodland Trust. But it doesn't stop there: www.dorsetcereals.co.uk/trees
  • Woodland Trust
  • Registered charity in England no: 294344 and in Scotland no: SC038885
  • Win... genuinely nice things
  • Play our Spin the Bottle game and you could win wonderful prizes every day. We're talking everything from a week off work to pottery lessons. And don't worry, you won't have to kiss anyone.
  • dorsetcereals.co.uk/spin
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Jumbo oats, rye flakes and sunflower seeds, gently baked with golden syrup for an irresistible crunch
  • Lets talk about sugar
  • In this recipe, we add some wonderfully sticky golden syrup so that the grains hold together as they bake. It also makes sure the finished granola is brilliantly crunchy and moreish.
  • The rest of the sugar you'll find in this recipe occurs naturally in the ingredients, from the seeds to the oats.
  • Bursting with jumbo oats and sunflower seeds, this is one serious
  • Real breakfast pleasure
  • Source of fibre
  • Contains wholegrains
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 550g
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oat Flakes (56%), Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup), Highly Oleic Sunflower Oil, Rye Flakes, Sunflower Seeds (5%), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts, Wheat and Barley

Storage

Once opened, roll inner bag down tightly and eat within one month. Store in a cool, dry place.For best before date, see base of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best enjoyed
  • Serve with milk for a delicious breakfast. If you're feeling adventurous, why not sprinkle on yoghurt or fruit as a tasty snack, or even over ice cream?

Number of uses

Contains approx 12 portions at 45g per pack

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Dorset Cereals,
  • Dorchester,
  • Dorset,
  • DT1 3WE.

Return to

  • We're only human
  • We spend a lot of time ensuring our cereals reach you in perfect condition. However, nobody's perfect. So, if you're unhappy with this recipe in any way, please return it with the packaging showing the "best before date", your name, address, reason for return and the name and location of the store where you bought it, to:
  • Dorset Cereals,
  • Dorchester,
  • Dorset,
  • DT1 3WE.
  • We'll do everything to put it right and of course, this does not affect your statutory rights. You can also email us at: pleasetellus@dorsetcereals.co.uk

Net Contents

550g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 45g as sold
Energy kJ1,953879
kcal465209
Fat 19.4g8.7g
- of which saturates 2.3g1.0g
Carbohydrate 60.8g27.4g
- of which sugars 17.5g7.9g
Fibre 5.9g2.7g
Protein 8.9g4.0g
Salt 0.16g0.07g
Contains approx 12 portions at 45g per pack--

