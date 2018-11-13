We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Tesco Mincemeat 822G

Tesco Mincemeat 822G

5(1)
Write a review

£2.80

£3.41/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

One tablespoon
Energy
181kJ
43kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0.4g

-

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

-

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.2g

-

9%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

-

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1207kJ / 285kcal

Mincemeat.
FRUITY & WARMING
Pack size: 822G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vine Fruits (32%) [Sultanas, Currants, Raisins], Apple (21%), Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Candied Mixed Citrus Peel (2.5%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Orange Peel, Sugar, Lemon Peel], Vegetable Suet [Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil], Mixed Spices, Preservative (Acetic Acid), Colour (Plain Caramel).

Number of uses

approx. 54 Servings

Net Contents

822g e

View all Seasonal Baking Ingredients

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here