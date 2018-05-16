Tesco Air Infusion Spring Petals 240Ml

Product Description
- Tesco Spring Fresh Air Freshener
- Removes odours
- Pack size: 240ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Shap40 [Butane, Isobutane, Propane], Alcohol Denat., Parfum, Polyglyceryl-3 Oleate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Borate, Sodium Nitrite.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., ----
Preparation and Usage
- For maximum effect and freshness, hold can upright, shake can well, press button and spray towards the centre of the room. Do not spray directly onto food, fabrics, furniture or carpets. In case of contact with surfaces wipe immediately.
Warnings
- DANGER
- Contains Tesco Air infusion spring fresh contains amongst other ingredients: Propellant: Butane, Isobutane, Propane Less than 30% Also contains: Alcohol denat., Non-ionic Surfactants, Corrosion Inhibitors and Perfume. EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL,
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN,
- • Pressurised container: may burst if heated.,
- • Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking.,
- • Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source.,
- • Do not pierce or burn even after use.,
- • Protect from sunlight.,
- • Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50oC/122oF.,
- • Use only as directed.
Recycling info
Can. Metal widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300 ml
Safety information
- Flammable
