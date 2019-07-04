Tesco Air Infusions Cotton Fresh 240Ml

- Flammable
DANGER DANGER Contains Tesco room fragrance contains amongst other ingredients Propellant: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Also contains Alcohol denat.,Non-ionic surfactants, Corrosion Inhibitors and Perfume EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL, KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN, • Pressurised container: may burst if heated., • Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking., • Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source., • Do not pierce or burn even after use., • Protect from sunlight., • Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50oC/122oF., • Use only as directed.