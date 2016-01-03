Fcuk Original For Men 100Ml

Excellent service
Ordered this as a Christmas present for my husband. It arrived quickly and Tesco sent me a text to let me know it was ready for collection.
great value
I bought this as a stocking filler, wonderful value great smell, super delivery
Bought as present...
Bought as a present for teenage nephew - he's happy with it. Packaging nice
good value of money
good quality product with cheap price...................................................
christmas
Got grandkids the tvs and they are over the moon with them sound and picture perfect and other items are good a lot cheaper than the high street thanks for the great service.
Great buy!
Smart packaging and great smell. My nephew loved it!