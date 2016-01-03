By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fcuk Original For Men 100Ml

4.5(6)Write a review
Fcuk Original For Men 100Ml
£ 15.00
£15.00/100ml

Product Description

  • A seductive, masculine fragrance
  • Suitable for day wear
  • A lovely gift idea
  • Originally released in 2003, FCUK by FCUK is a Oriental fragrance for Men. This is a 100ml Spray Eau de Toilette. The large size of this bottle makes it excellent value for money.
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat. [SD Alcohol 40B], Aqua [Water], Parfum [Fragrance], CI 60730 [Violet 2], CI 14700 [Red 4], CI 19140 [Yellow 5], Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclo-Hexene Carboxaldehyde, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citral Citronellol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Eugenol, Geraniol Evernia Prunastri [Evernia Prunastri (Oakmoss) Extract]

Warnings

  • Caution: Flammable until dry. Do not use near fir, flame or heat. Avoid spraying in eyes. Flammable. Do not spray on a naked flame or any incandescent material. Avoid spraying towards the eyes or on sensitive skin. Do not use for any purpose other than that for which it is intended.
  • Keep away from any ignition source - no smoking. Keep out of reach of children.

Name and address

  • French Connection Beauty Corp., Dist.,
  • New York,
  • NY 10022.

Return to

  • www.fcukfragrance.com

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Flammable until dry. Do not use near fir, flame or heat. Avoid spraying in eyes. Flammable. Do not spray on a naked flame or any incandescent material. Avoid spraying towards the eyes or on sensitive skin. Do not use for any purpose other than that for which it is intended. Keep away from any ignition source - no smoking. Keep out of reach of children.

6 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent service

5 stars

Ordered this as a Christmas present for my husband. It arrived quickly and Tesco sent me a text to let me know it was ready for collection.

great value

5 stars

I bought this as a stocking filler, wonderful value great smell, super delivery

Bought as present...

4 stars

Bought as a present for teenage nephew - he's happy with it. Packaging nice

good value of money

4 stars

good quality product with cheap price...................................................

christmas

5 stars

Got grandkids the tvs and they are over the moon with them sound and picture perfect and other items are good a lot cheaper than the high street thanks for the great service.

Great buy!

5 stars

Smart packaging and great smell. My nephew loved it!

