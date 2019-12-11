By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Milk Chocolate £50 Note 100G

Tesco Milk Chocolate £50 Note 100G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

Two squares (25g)
  • Energy566kJ 136kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.0g
    11%
  • Saturates4.8g
    24%
  • Sugars13.6g
    15%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2263kJ / 542kcal

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate.
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 31% minimum, Milk solids 18% minimum.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain wheat, barley, egg, peanut and nuts, Wheat and barley contain gluten.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled Foil. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsTwo squares (25g) contain
Energy2263kJ / 542kcal566kJ / 136kcal
Fat32.1g8.0g
Saturates19.3g4.8g
Carbohydrate55.7g13.9g
Sugars54.5g13.6g
Fibre2.5g0.6g
Protein6.4g1.6g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

