Tesco Milk Chocolate £50 Note 100G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2263kJ / 542kcal
Product Description
- Milk chocolate.
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.
Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 31% minimum, Milk solids 18% minimum.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain wheat, barley, egg, peanut and nuts, Wheat and barley contain gluten.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in Belgium
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Card. Card widely recycled Foil. Metal check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Two squares (25g) contain
|Energy
|2263kJ / 542kcal
|566kJ / 136kcal
|Fat
|32.1g
|8.0g
|Saturates
|19.3g
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|55.7g
|13.9g
|Sugars
|54.5g
|13.6g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|6.4g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
