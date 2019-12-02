Tesco Finest Salted Caramel Truffles 140G

A good experience
I know Charbonnel et Walker when I taste it, I've had almost everything in their Bond Street boutique, and this is Bond Street in a box, nationwide. If you want the experience then visit the shop, but if you want the experience to come to you, then buy this box. My Japanese friend found none better when I sent them some.
Mmmmmmm yummy
These are delicious. So many items called "salted caramel" these days which are bland. Not these, really luxurious. I had them as a present. Will be buying more myself
Not even remotely truffle like. These have a shell of chocolate so thick its unpleasant filled with a liquid that is a mere impression of a caramel. Dont buy these if you want the melting, creamy soft centre youd expect from a truffle. Yuck.