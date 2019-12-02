By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Salted Caramel Truffles 140G

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Finest Salted Caramel Truffles 140G
£ 5.00
£3.58/100g
2 chocolates
  • Energy318kJ 76kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars7.8g
    9%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2274kJ / 545kcal

Product Description

  • Belgian milk chocolate with a salted caramel centre, rolled in gold sparkle cocoa dusting.
  • sea salted caramel truffles in smooth Belgian milk chocolate, finished with a sparkling of gold lustre. We purchase a volume of cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms equivalent to the volume used in this product. For more see: www.tescoplc.com/certifications
  • dusted in gold sparkle cocoa powder, salted caramel milk chocolate truffles. Our chocolatiers have been based in Ireland for over 30 years. They use the finest Belgian chocolate to create our hand finished and decorated products, with absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 140g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (60%)(Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Glucose Syrup, Condensed Milk, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Butter (Milk), Brown Sugar, Water, Cocoa Powder, Cream (Milk), Flavouring, Sea Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Salt, Colours (Titanium Dioxides, Iron Oxides), Sugar Syrup, Stabiliser (Disodium Phosphate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland

Number of uses

Contains 10 servings

Recycling info

Box. Mixed Material not currently recycled Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2274kJ / 545kcal318kJ / 76kcal
Fat32.7g4.6g
Saturates19.9g2.8g
Carbohydrate56.0g7.8g
Sugars56.0g7.8g
Fibre2.1g0.3g
Protein5.6g0.8g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

A good experience

5 stars

I know Charbonnel et Walker when I taste it, I've had almost everything in their Bond Street boutique, and this is Bond Street in a box, nationwide. If you want the experience then visit the shop, but if you want the experience to come to you, then buy this box. My Japanese friend found none better when I sent them some.

Mmmmmmm yummy

5 stars

These are delicious. So many items called "salted caramel" these days which are bland. Not these, really luxurious. I had them as a present. Will be buying more myself

Not even remotely truffle like. These have a shell

1 stars

Not even remotely truffle like. These have a shell of chocolate so thick its unpleasant filled with a liquid that is a mere impression of a caramel. Dont buy these if you want the melting, creamy soft centre youd expect from a truffle. Yuck.

Usually bought next

Lindt Lindor White Chocolate Truffles Carton 200G

£ 5.00
£2.50/100g

Tesco Finest Assorted Cracker For Cheese 250G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£1.00/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Godiva Belgian Chocolate Selection Gift Box 215G

£ 8.00
£3.73/100g

Tesco Finest Shortbread Fingers 165G

£ 1.35
£0.82/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here