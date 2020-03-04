By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Febreze Car Clip On Cotton

4.5(148)Write a review
image 1 of Febreze Car Clip On Cotton
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Offer

  • Febreze Car with Odourclear technology continuosuly cleans away tough lingering odours from your Car, leaving a light fresh scent up to 30 days. Cotton Fresh fragrance is inspired by the freshness of pure white cotton. Unlike most car fresheners that mostly mask with fragrance, Febreze Car Freshner truly cleans away odours, leaving nothing but a delightful fresh scent in your car. It is a small, discreet air freshener device that simply clips to your car air vent and thanks to its new and unique Odourclear technology it cleans away odours and freshens your car even from the toughest odours, such as food, pets, smoke or trash. You can even control the intensity of the scent by adjusting the dial on the side. Febreze Car is easy to use, it doesn't need any battery or electricity, and lasts up to 30 days, so you and your guests can breathe happy. Try the full range of new Febreze products with the unique Odourclear technology, such as Febreze Fabric Refresher to remove odours from the fabrics of your car, or Febreze Air Freshener and Small Spaces for your home. Also try Febreze 3volution Plugs, for continuous odour elimination up to 90 days.
  • Febreze with Odourclear technology cleans away odours and leaves a light fresh scent
  • Cotton Fresh fragrance is inspired by the freshness of pure white cotton
  • Doesn't mask but truly cleans away tough lingering odours such as food, pet, smoke and trash from your car
  • Leaves behind a light fresh scent
  • Each clip lasts up to 30 days
  • Clips easily on to your in-car air vent. Adjustable scent intensity for light freshness
  • Discreet as well as stylish

Information

Ingredients

Tetrahydrolinalool, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Cyclamen Aldehyde, Citronellol, Tetramethylbicyclo-2-Heptene-2-Propionaldehyde, Allyl Cyclohexylpropionate, Undecylenal, Geranyl Acetate, 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate, Limonene, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, 2.4-Dimethyl-3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Geraniol, Isolongifolanone, Hydroxycitronellal, Hexyl Salicylate, Heliotropine, Methylenedioxyphenyl Methylpropanal, Delta-Damascone, Isoeugenol

Produce of

Bulgaria

Warnings

  • Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with skin and eyes. Wear protective gloves. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. IF in EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a POISON CENTRE/doctor. Do NOT induce vomiting.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • [UK] 0800 328 2882
  • [IE] 1800 535 633
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

2 ℮

Safety information

  1. Environmentally damaging
  2. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with skin and eyes. Wear protective gloves. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. IF in EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a POISON CENTRE/doctor. Do NOT induce vomiting.

148 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect for my car

5 stars

I love the scents, it’s great to go in my car and just smile

joysie

5 stars

I love the smell of vanilla getting into a taxi I always ask were they buy them

Fresh and fragrant

5 stars

I've tried various car air fresheners over the years some smell nice for first day some overpower but this simple clips to your air vent, has an adjustable fragrance release and lasts and lasts and lasts . . Smells fresh from getting in to the car to getting out . . .wish I'd discovered it sooner

Works a treat

5 stars

Got this from a friend and could not believe how long it lasted. If you like to keep your car smelling fresh you won't be disappointed. Especially if you have to bring youths to sport events

Car clip freshener

5 stars

I found it very cute and easy to attach in your car. It's natural smell keeps you fresh through out your journey.&#128522;

Sweet smelling truck

5 stars

As a farmer you can imagine what gets thrown in my truck, and most of it does not smell good. But after using Fabreze car freshener everything smells sweet, even the wet dogs!

Febreze car Fresher

5 stars

I have used Febreze car fresheners for a number of years. I really like these, because the smell is so natural.

nice smell good value

5 stars

would buy these again as they say you get what you pay for and these certainly last a long time

ideal

5 stars

i always have one of these in my car, although i have to leave town to get them so tend to buy a couple at a time. Work well but you need to remember to have the vents turned on for optimum scent.

Air

5 stars

I use these in my car or my camper van they are good strong scents that carry through even my camper. I have asthma and most scents start my cough but this is strong enough to fill any area but mild enough not to affect me

1-10 of 148 reviews

