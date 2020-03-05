Fcuk Original For Ladies 100Ml

Product Description
- Eau de Toilette
- FCUK by FCUK is a floral fragrance for women
- 100ml spray eau de toilette
- Large size bottle
- Originally released in 2003, FCUK by FCUK is a Floral fragrance for Women. This is a 100ml Spray Eau de Toilette. The large size of this bottle makes it excellent value for money.
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Alcohol Denat., Parfum (Fragrance), Aqua (Water), Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Cinnamate, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Alpha Isomethyl Ionone
Produce of
Made in USA
Warnings
- Caution: Flammable.
Name and address
- French Connection Beauty Corp., Dist.,
- New York,
- NY 10022.
Return to
- www.fcukfragrance.com
Net Contents
100ml ℮
Safety information
Caution: Flammable.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020