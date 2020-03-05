By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fcuk Original For Ladies 100Ml

£ 15.00
£15.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Eau de Toilette
  • FCUK by FCUK is a floral fragrance for women
  • 100ml spray eau de toilette
  • Large size bottle
  • Originally released in 2003, FCUK by FCUK is a Floral fragrance for Women. This is a 100ml Spray Eau de Toilette. The large size of this bottle makes it excellent value for money.
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Parfum (Fragrance), Aqua (Water), Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Cinnamate, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Alpha Isomethyl Ionone

Produce of

Made in USA

Warnings

  • Caution: Flammable.

Name and address

  • French Connection Beauty Corp., Dist.,
  • New York,
  • NY 10022.

Return to

  • www.fcukfragrance.com

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

