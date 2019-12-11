By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dr.Oetker Moroccan Almond 35Ml

Dr.Oetker Moroccan Almond 35Ml
£ 1.00
£0.29/10ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Natural Almond Extract
  • Join our Webake Community to showcase your bakes, getting involved with challenges and see what others are baking.
  • For recipes and inspiration, head to our website: www.oetker.co.uk. Alternatively, follow us on Facebook - Dr. Oetker Baking - for tips and tricks direct to your news feed
  • Created with the finest quality almonds, Dr. Oetker Moroccan Almond Extract is perfect for making home made marzipan, or adding an a deliciously sweet and nutty taste to cookies, cakes and more.
  • Natural extract
  • Made from real almonds
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 35ml

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Almond Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds

Storage

Store in a cool, dry and dark place.Best Before End See cap.

Name and address

  • Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4600 Park Approach,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8GB.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4600 Park Approach,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8GB.
  • crt@oetker.co.uk
  • www.oetker.co.uk
  • For Dr. Oetker Ireland, visit www.oetker.ie

Net Contents

35ml ℮

