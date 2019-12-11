Dr.Oetker American Peppermint Natural Extract 35Ml
Product Description
- Natural Peppermint Extract
- Dr. Oetker Natural American Peppermint Extract will add a bold minty taste to your bakes. The minty flavouring is suitable for any baking and ideal for adding a zesty kick to frosting, icing or biscuits.
- Made from real peppermint
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 35ml
Vegetable oil (rapeseed), Peppermint extract
Store in a cool, dry and dark place.Best Before End See cap.
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB.
35ml ℮
