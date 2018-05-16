By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco White Chocolate Stars 40G

Tesco White Chocolate Stars 40G
£ 1.00
£2.50/100g
1/10 of a pack
  • Energy90kJ 22kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2262kJ / 541kcal

Product Description

  • White Chocolate Stars
  • Tesco White Chocolate Stars SMOOTH & SWEET
  • SMOOTH & SWEET
  • Pack size: 40G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain soya and nuts..

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in Germany, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Plastic widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

40g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/10 of a pack (4g)
Energy2262kJ / 541kcal90kJ / 22kcal
Fat30.0g1.2g
Saturates18.4g0.7g
Carbohydrate62.8g2.5g
Sugars62.6g2.5g
Fibre0.8g<0.1g
Protein4.6g0.2g
Salt0.2g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

