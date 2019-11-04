By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Les Dauphins Cotes Du Rhone 75Cl

4(20)Write a review
image 1 of Les Dauphins Cotes Du Rhone 75Cl
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Red French Wine
  • Know more about us
  • cellier-des-dauphins.com
  • The sun-drenched wines from Cellier des Dauphins are made for great moments to share. Our wine-growers in the Southern Rhône Valley are passionate in respecting the quality and heritage of our wines. Expect classic Côtes du Rhône, bursting with ripe summer fruits, all backed up with rich, spicy, peppery flavours.
  • Wine of France
  • This is a vegetarian and vegan wine
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Bursting with ripe summer fruits, all backed up with rich, spicy, peppery flavours

Region of Origin

The Rhone Valley

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Cellier des Dauphins

Type of Closure

Synthetic Cork: Other

Wine Maker

Thierry Walet

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Syrah and Grenache

Vinification Details

  • 15-20 % Syrah 80-85 % Grenache. Trellis system: "Gobelet" for the Grenache grapes & "Guyot" for the Syrah grapes. 30 % hand harvest and 70 % machine harvest at full maturity (mid-September). Fermentation in temperature-controlled tanks during 2-3 weeks. The grapes are harvested at their optimum of maturity to express the best fruit flavours of Grenache The vineyard is managed in an environmentally respectful way.

History

  • This wine comes from the region known as "The gateway to the Mediterranean" which, as the name suggests, is the area at the southern end of the Rhône Valley

Regional Information

  • The vineyard is planted on chalky-clay slopes at an altitude of 150 to 400 meters.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 3 years

Produce of

Product of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve between 16 to 18° C

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Cellier des Dauphins,
  • 26790 Tulette,
  • France.

Return to

  • Cellier des Dauphins,
  • 26790 Tulette,
  • France.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

20 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Easy to drink

5 stars

Excellent wine, extremely easy to drink - with no acidic or unpleasant aftertaste.

Confusing labels!

3 stars

We are confused! Half the bottles that came had Reserve on, the others didn’t! And it’s 13.5% not 14%! Not worth the money, prefer the Tesco Cotes du Rhône.

Very harsh wine

1 stars

Terrible taste had to return

Excellent choice with an evening meal

5 stars

Excellent quality and flavour. Not too heavy and good with a meal.

Warm, smooth and silky

5 stars

Some Cote du Rhone can be a bit rough tasting but this is silky smooth and delicious.

Vin Ordinaire

3 stars

Smooth and initially easy to drink ... but lacking any lasting interest. A very ordinary Cotes du Rhone.

Great wine for little money

4 stars

This is fast becoming my favourite wine to relax with at home.

Very good value and one of our everyday favourites

4 stars

We have been buying this 'Cote du Rhone' for a number of years but only when it is on offer. At other times we have alternative favourites, some of which we do pay full price when the occasion warrants it.

Excellent drinking wine

4 stars

Full bodied but not heavy wine. excellent drinking wine

A good staple

4 stars

Plenty of body and not too much tannin makes this wine one of my staples. It was bought as an alternative to Plan du Dieu Cotes de Rhone and stands up well against it - I would find it hard to choose between them. Recommended.

1-10 of 20 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 9.50
£9.50/75cl

Wairau Cove Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Offer

Prestige De Calvet Cotes Du Rhone Villages 75Cl

£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Offer

Plaza Centro Prosecco 75Cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here