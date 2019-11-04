Les Dauphins Cotes Du Rhone 75Cl

Easy to drink
Excellent wine, extremely easy to drink - with no acidic or unpleasant aftertaste.
Confusing labels!
We are confused! Half the bottles that came had Reserve on, the others didn’t! And it’s 13.5% not 14%! Not worth the money, prefer the Tesco Cotes du Rhône.
Very harsh wine
Terrible taste had to return
Excellent choice with an evening meal
Excellent quality and flavour. Not too heavy and good with a meal.
Warm, smooth and silky
Some Cote du Rhone can be a bit rough tasting but this is silky smooth and delicious.
Vin Ordinaire
Smooth and initially easy to drink ... but lacking any lasting interest. A very ordinary Cotes du Rhone.
Great wine for little money
This is fast becoming my favourite wine to relax with at home.
Very good value and one of our everyday favourites
We have been buying this 'Cote du Rhone' for a number of years but only when it is on offer. At other times we have alternative favourites, some of which we do pay full price when the occasion warrants it.
Excellent drinking wine
Full bodied but not heavy wine. excellent drinking wine
A good staple
Plenty of body and not too much tannin makes this wine one of my staples. It was bought as an alternative to Plan du Dieu Cotes de Rhone and stands up well against it - I would find it hard to choose between them. Recommended.