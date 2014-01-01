H. Goode's Soft Strawberry Flavour Liquorice 200G

Product Description
- Strawberry flavour soft eating liquorice
- New best ever recipe**
- **According to an independent consumer panel our new Strawberry Flavour Soft Eating Liquorice is our Best Ever recipe with a better flavour and texture.
- Everyone who tries my deliciously moreish soft eating strawberry flavour liquorice agrees it's the finest tasting liquorice ever!
- Liquorice just isn't liquorice unless it's made right here in Britain in the time-honoured tradition. Often described as one of life's best kept secrets, it not only has the most wonderful flavour but it's less than 2% fat!
- Naturally, all my liquorice is made from the most authentic ingredients, guaranteed to tantalise the taste buds!
- ...And only 22 calories per 6.6g* sweet!
- *Average of 6.6g per sweet, individual pieces may vary.
- Naturally goode
- Natural colours and flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Invert Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Emulsifier (E471), Flavouring, Colour (Anthocyanins, Paprika Extract), Palm Oil, Liquorice Extract, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Name and address
- Henry Goode,
- PO Box 255,
- Pontefract,
- WF8 9BT,
- UK.
Return to
- Great care has been taken to ensure that my delicious liquorice arrives in perfect condition for maximum enjoyment, but if you are not entirely delighted with it, please return the pack, along with details of where and when you bought it, to
- Henry Goode,
- Customer Services,
- PO Box 255,
- Pontefract,
- WF8 9BT,
- UK.
- This does not affect your statutory rights.
- www.tangerineuk.net
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 6.6g Sweet
|Energy
|1427kJ
|95kJ
|-
|336kcal
|22kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|Trace
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|76.6g
|5.1g
|of which sugars
|43.9g
|2.9g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.1g
|Protein
|3.2g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.05g
|Trace
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019