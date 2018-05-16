By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Aop Epoisses 125G

Tesco Finest Aop Epoisses 125G
£ 2.75
£22.00/kg
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1201kJ / 290kcal

Product Description

  • Epoisses PDO washed rind cheese.
  • Made in the Grand Est and Burgundy (in approved area only) regions of France. Originally made in the small village of Epoisses in Burgundy, this cgeese has an extraordinarily complex flavour, yet is more mellow than its pungent aroma suggests. The rind is washed over and over again with Marc de Bourgogne, a brandy made from the pomace of grapes after winemaking.
  • Steeped in Marc de Bourgogne brandy for a spicy aroma & a velvety texture.
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Epoisses Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Marc de Bourgogne Brandy.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in France, using milk from France

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1201kJ / 290kcal360kJ / 87kcal
Fat24.0g7.2g
Saturates17.0g5.1g
Carbohydrate1.0g0.3g
Sugars0.3g0.1g
Fibre0.9g0.3g
Protein17.0g5.1g
Salt1.9g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

