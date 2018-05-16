Tesco Finest Aop Epoisses 125G

- Energy360kJ 87kcal4%
- Fat7.2g10%
- Saturates5.1g26%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1201kJ / 290kcal
Product Description
- Epoisses PDO washed rind cheese.
- Made in the Grand Est and Burgundy (in approved area only) regions of France. Originally made in the small village of Epoisses in Burgundy, this cgeese has an extraordinarily complex flavour, yet is more mellow than its pungent aroma suggests. The rind is washed over and over again with Marc de Bourgogne, a brandy made from the pomace of grapes after winemaking.
- Steeped in Marc de Bourgogne brandy for a spicy aroma & a velvety texture.
- Pack size: 125g
Information
Ingredients
Epoisses Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Marc de Bourgogne Brandy.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in France, using milk from France
Number of uses
4 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
125g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1201kJ / 290kcal
|360kJ / 87kcal
|Fat
|24.0g
|7.2g
|Saturates
|17.0g
|5.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.3g
|Protein
|17.0g
|5.1g
|Salt
|1.9g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019