Simple Kind To Skin Protecting Light Moisturiser Spf 15 125Ml

- Kind To Skin Protecting Light Moisturiser SPF 15 UVA/UVB
- For natural healthy looking skin...
- When your skin's happy and fresh faced, you feel healthier and happier too! Our Protecting Light Moisturiser SPF15 is a perfect blend of multi-vitamins and skin-loving ingredients with SPF protection to keep your skin moisturised and protected from UVA & UVB rays. It also gives you hydration for 12 hours. Perfect even for sensitive skin.
- 2 vitamins
- Pro-vitamins B5, Vitamin E
- 3 Skin loving ingredients
- Glycerin, Allantoin, Bisabolol
- 0 no artificial perfume or colour and no harsh chemicals
- So it won't upset your skin
- Simple skin care contains no animal derived ingredients.
- Pack size: 125ML
Ingredients
Aqua, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Glycerin, Stearic Acid, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Glycol Stearate, Octocrylene, PEG-100 Stearate, Dimethicone, Allantoin, BHT, Bisabolol, Glyceryl Stearate, Lactic Acid, Panthenol, Pentylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Hydroxide, Serine, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Lactate, Sorbitol, Stearamide AMP, Tocopheryl Acetate, Urea, Xanthan Gum, Methylparaben
Made in EU
- Smooth gently into your face and neck using upward and outward movements. Use with our Kind To Skin Refreshing Facial Wash Gel.
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Unilever UK,
- Unilever House,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 7GR.
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral,
- CH63 3JW,
- UK.
- UK Careline 0800 028 0020
- IRL Phone callsave 1850 404060
- simple.co.uk
125ml ℮
