Freederm Cleansing Wipes 25

- Removes dirt and pore-clogging impurities that cause spots. Deeply cleanses the skin to leave it feeling instantly clean and fresh.
- How it Works
- Our wipes contain antibacterial ingredients to reduce spot causing bacteria and help prevent future breakouts. With pro-vitamin B5 to hydrate and condition the skin.
- Innovative spotcare
- Removes impurities
- Prevents spots
- Instantly cleans and refreshes
- With pro-vitamin B5
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Alcohol Denat, Propylene Glycol, Laureth-23, Didecyldimonium Chloride, Phenoxyethanol, Panthenol, Parfum, Methylparaben, Benzalkonium Chloride, Propylparaben, 2-Bromo-2-Nitropropane-1, 3-Diol, Sodium Citrate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Coumarin, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Linalool
Storage
Store at room temperature.
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use
- Gently wipe over the face and neck, avoiding the delicate eye area. Reseal pack after use. Dispose of used wipe in the bin (do not flush).
Warnings
Distributor address
Return to
Net Contents
25 x Wipes
Safety information
PRECAUTIONS For use on the skin only. Avoid contact with eyes; if contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with warm water. If skin irritation occurs, discontinue use.
