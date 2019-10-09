By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dolmio Original Lasagne Meal Kit 807G

Dolmio Original Lasagne Meal Kit 807G
£ 4.00
£4.96/kg
Per portion as prepared (201g)
  • Energy969kJ 231kcal
    12%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates4.2g
    21%
  • Sugars6.4g
    7%
  • Salt0.98g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 482kJ 115kcal

Product Description

  • Lasagne Kit Original
  • Enjoy this indulgent meal as part of a balanced weekly diet. For healthy recipe inspiration visit dolmio.com
  • Dolmio believes in the value of sharing a meal together. This sauce helps you create a classic, golden and bubbling Lasagne.
  • Serves 4
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 807g

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Sauce for Lasagne: Tomatoes (69%), Tomato Paste (22%), Onion, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Salt, Basil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Garlic, Herb, Spices (Black Pepper), Creamy Sauce for Lasagne: Water, Cream (from Milk) (20%), Modified Maize Starch, Palm Fat, Salt, Milk Proteins, Garlic, Lactose, Onion Powder, Sugar, Spices, 9 Lasagne Sheets: Durum Wheat Semolina

Allergy Information

  • This pack may contain: Soya

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Just add:
  • 400g mince
  • 50g cheese
  • Simmer
  • Brown the mince in a little oil. Once cooked, add your DOLMIO® Lasagne Tomato Sauce and stir through.
  • Layer
  • Coat the base of an ovenproof dish with a thin layer of lasagne sauce and lay 3 lasagne sheets. Spread half of your remaining sauce, cover with pasta and repeat with remaining sauce and sheets. Top with DOLMIO® Creamy Lasagne sauce and sprinkle with grated cheese (50g).
  • Bake
  • Place your Lasagne in a hot oven at 180C/Gas Mark 4 for 30 mins. Serve when golden brown with a side salad or portion of your favourite veg.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • UK:
  • Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • IRL:
  • Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • UK:
  • Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • 0800 952 1234
  • www.dolmio.com
  • IRL:
  • Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.dolmio.ie

Net Contents

807g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (as prepared)Per portion as prepared (201g) (%*)
Energy 482kJ 115kcal969kJ (12%) 231kcal (12%)
Fat 3.6g7.2g (10%)
of which saturates 2.1g4.2g (21%)
Carbohydrate 16g33g (12%)
of which sugars 3.2g6.4g (7%)
Fibre 1.4g2.8g
Protein 3.3g6.6g (13%)
Salt 0.49g0.98g (16%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
A portion includes the contents of the kit but not the ingredients you add at home--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

