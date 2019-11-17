Tesco 14 Onion Bhajis 210G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
One onion bhaji
  • Energy119kJ 28kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 848kJ / 203kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced onion blended with gram flour and spices.
  • Food Worth Celebrating Fried onion lightly spiced with coriander, ginger and green chilli
  • Pack size: 210g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Onion (75%), Gram Flour, Cottonseed Oil, Rice Flour, Coriander Leaf, Garlic, Salt, Ginger, Cumin Powder, Lemon Juice, Green Chilli, Red Chilli Powder, Fenugreek Leaf, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate), Turmeric Powder, Black Pepper, Cinnamon Powder, Cardamom, Bay Leaf, Mace, Clove, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From Frozen: 190°C / Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 12-14 mins For best results cook from frozen. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 12-14 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking.

Produce of

Produced in India

Number of uses

14 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

210g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne onion bhaji (14g**)
Energy848kJ / 203kcal119kJ / 28kcal
Fat9.8g1.4g
Saturates2.5g0.3g
Carbohydrate20.1g2.8g
Sugars4.0g0.6g
Fibre4.5g0.6g
Protein6.3g0.9g
Salt0.6g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 210g typically weighs 196g.--
Pack contains 14 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Lush!

5 stars

We love these as they are cooked from frozen, they are mouth sized, reasonably priced. No waxy taste to them either. My husband has to watch he eats these days due to allergies and sensitive to certain spices, but he has not experienced any adverse reaction. Also low in calories. Definitely recommend!

Delicious!

5 stars

I love these, and much prefer them to the ones available from the Deli counter - they're great as a side with a curry, but also make a very tasty light lunch with salad. Great price, too!

the real deal

5 stars

one of the best bhajis i have tasted even better than any takeaway or Indian restaurant and i have been in a few in my 74yrs and they are made in India you cannot go wrong at this price

Not Good

2 stars

Tasteless, dry mush with no crispiness and no hint of onion flavour. Absolutely nothing like a real onion bhaji - more like battered lightly-spiced sawdust.

