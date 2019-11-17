Tesco 14 Onion Bhajis 210G

Lush!
We love these as they are cooked from frozen, they are mouth sized, reasonably priced. No waxy taste to them either. My husband has to watch he eats these days due to allergies and sensitive to certain spices, but he has not experienced any adverse reaction. Also low in calories. Definitely recommend!
Delicious!
I love these, and much prefer them to the ones available from the Deli counter - they're great as a side with a curry, but also make a very tasty light lunch with salad. Great price, too!
the real deal
one of the best bhajis i have tasted even better than any takeaway or Indian restaurant and i have been in a few in my 74yrs and they are made in India you cannot go wrong at this price
Not Good
Tasteless, dry mush with no crispiness and no hint of onion flavour. Absolutely nothing like a real onion bhaji - more like battered lightly-spiced sawdust.