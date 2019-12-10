By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Aperol 70Cl

image 1 of Aperol 70Cl
Product Description

  • Aperitivo
  • Aperol it is the perfect aperitif that evokes the sociable Italian 'aperitivo' lifestyle, from pre-dinner conversation to an evening with friends and family. It is best enjoyed in its signature serve, the Aperol Spritz, the traditional Italian Aperitivo and the perfect drink to start the evening.
  • Its light, refreshing bitter-sweet taste has been starting conversations since 1919.
  • Lightly alcoholic, Aperol is a magical infusion of bitter and sweet orange, mix of herbs and roots.
  • To make the perfect Aperol Spritz, fill a large wine glass with ice, combine Prosecco followed by Aperol in equal parts, add a splash of soda water and garnish with an orange slice.
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

8

ABV

11% vol

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Aperol Spritz
  • Fill a wine glass with ice
  • Combine Prosecco DOC followed by Aperol in equal parts
  • Add a splash of soda
  • Garnish with an orange slice

Name and address

  • Campari UK,
  • Level 27,
  • The Shard 32,
  • London Bridge Street,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

