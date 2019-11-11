By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pet Wipes Deodourising Antibacterial 20S

Tesco Pet Wipes Deodourising Antibacterial 20S
£ 2.25
£0.11/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Dual Action Deodorising Pet Wipes 20
  • Tesco Pet care hygiene Wipes
  • Tesco Pet Care Pet hygiene wipes: " "developed with pet experts " "deodorising action " "with aloe vera Keeps us clean and fresh
  • Our super thick aloe vera enriched pet wipes have been developedwith pet expertsto keep your pet's coat clean, glossy and conditioned, with cleansing and deodorising action to keep them smelling fresh.

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry and safe place away from children and pets to avoid accidental ingestion

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove wipe from pack. Reseal carefully to prevent wipes drying out. Cleanse your pet. Put used wipe in the bin. Do not flush

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

20 wipes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Great value

5 stars

These are great, I got these for my very old cats smelly fur as she stopped grooming long ago, they are large, thick, very moist and smell really lovely, I only need a quarter of a wipe for my cats coat.

