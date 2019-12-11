Napolina Olive Oil 750Ml

Product Description
- Olive Oil Composed of Refined Olive Oils and Virgin Olive Oils
- Oil comprising exclusively olive oils that have undergone refining and oils obtained directly from olives.
- Perfect for sauces, marinating & seasoning
- Pack size: 750ml
Information
Storage
Store away from light and heat. Olive oil will become cloudy at 10°C (50%). This is normal and the oil will clear at room temperature. Do not refrigerate.Best Before End: See Bottle
Produce of
Packed in the EU
Warnings
- Do not place bottle on a hot surface. Do not pour hot oil back into bottle.
Name and address
- Napolina,
- Royal Liver Building,
- Pier Head,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- UK.
Return to
- Napolina,
- Royal Liver Building,
- Pier Head,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- UK.
- www.napolina.com
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|3382kJ/823kcal
|Fat
|91.4g
|- of which saturates
|13.1g
|- of which mono-unsaturates
|66.7g
|- of which polyunsaturates
|7.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|- of which sugars
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
Safety information
Do not place bottle on a hot surface. Do not pour hot oil back into bottle.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019