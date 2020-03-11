By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Gillette Simply Venus 2 Blade Disposable Razors 4 Pack

3(2)Write a review
image 1 of Gillette Simply Venus 2 Blade Disposable Razors 4 Pack
£ 2.00
£0.50/each

Offer

  • Gillette Simply Venus 2 women’s disposable razors provide a Venus-close shave. This disposable razor features 2-blades and a MoistureRich strip for an easy glide and a delightfully simple shaving experience.
  • Women's disposable razor with 2 blades
  • MoistureRich strip for glide and comfort
  • Teardrop handle for secure handling and perfect control
  • No razor blade change required
  • Pack contains 4 disposable razors

Information

Ingredients

PEG-115M, PEG-7M, PEG-100, BHT, Tocopheryl Acetate, Aloe Barbadensis

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey KT13 OXP,
  • UK
  • 0800 445 53 883
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Pretty good for a disposable

5 stars

I've tried different disposables and this one seems to give a more sensitive shave

Rubbish

1 stars

Completely useless, my skin was still left feeling prickly.

Usually bought next

Xprt. Satin Wild Berry Shave Gel 200Ml

£ 1.10
£0.55/100ml

Gillette Satin Care Sensitive Skin Shaving Gel 200Ml

£ 1.75
£0.88/100ml

Offer

Spring Force Toilet Tissue 9 Roll

£ 1.90
£0.11/100sheet

Johnson's Baby Cotton Buds 200 Pieces

£ 1.00
£0.01/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here