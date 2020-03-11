By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Johnson's Face Care Moisturising Wipes 25

image 1 of Johnson's Face Care Moisturising Wipes 25
£ 1.50
£0.06/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Make-Up Be Gone 5-in-1 Moisturising Cleansing Wipes
  • Make-Up Be Gone Moisturising Cleansing Wipes provide 5 benefits in 1 easy step:
  • 1. Cleanse
  • 2. Effortlessly remove even waterproof make-up
  • 3. Provide lasting moisture
  • 4. Smooth skin
  • 5. Soften skin
  • Infused with added moisturisers, these ultra-soft wipes leave skin feeling perfectly clean, soft and moisturised. Dermatologically tested and suitable for the sensitive eye area.
  • Remove 99% make-up
  • Cleanse, remove waterproof make-up, provide lasting moisture, smooth, soften skin
  • Dry skin
  • With added moisturisers
  • Dermatologically tested

Information

Ingredients

[PR-016372], Aqua, Isostearyl Palmitate, Cyclopentasiloxane, Glycerin, Pentaerythrityl Tetraethylhexanoate, Isononyl Isononanoate, Cetyl Ethylhexanoate, Hexylene Glycol, Stearyl Ethylhexanoate, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, Sucrose Cocoate, Panthenol, Magnesium Aspartate, Zinc Gluconate, Copper Gluconate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Glyceryl Oleate, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, PEG-4 Laurate, Coco-Glucoside, Carbomer, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tocopherol, Benzoic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Dehydroacetic Acid, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Parfum

Storage

Best used before the end of: see printed expiry date

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Gently wipe over eyelids, face and neck to dissolve all traces of dirt, oil and make-up. No need to rinse.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with lips.

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson Limited,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
Return to

  • Johnson & Johnson Limited,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Careline: 0808 238 9194
  • Careline: 1800 22 00 44

Net Contents

25 x Wipes

Safety information

Avoid contact with lips.

