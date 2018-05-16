Johnson's Face Care Pampering Wipes 25

Product Description
- Make-Up Be Gone 5-in-1 Pampering Cleansing Wipes
- Make-Up Be Gone Pampering Cleansing Wipes provide 5 benefits in 1 easy step:
- 1. Cleanse
- 2. Effortlessly remove even waterproof make-up
- 3. Hydrate
- 4. Brighten skin
- 5. Prepare skin for bedtime
- Infused with relaxing moonflower fragrance, these ultra-soft wipes leave skin feeling perfectly clean, soft and pampered. Dermatologically tested and suitable for the sensitive eye area.
- (190 x 185 mm)
- Remove 99% make-up
- With relaxing moonflower fragrance
- All skin types
- Dermatologically tested
Information
Ingredients
[PR-014872], Aqua, Isostearyl Palmitate, Cyclopentasiloxane, Glycerin, Isononyl Isononanoate, Pentaerythrityl Tetraethylhexanoate, Cetyl Ethylhexanoate, Hexylene Glycol, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, Sucrose Cocoate, Stearyl Ethylhexanoate, Carbomer, Panthenol, PEG-4 Laurate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Tocopheryl Acetate, Phenoxyethanol, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Parfum
Storage
Best used before the end of: see printed expiry date
Produce of
Made in UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Gently wipe over eyelids, face and neck to dissolve all traces of dirt, oil and make-up. No need to rinse.
Warnings
- Avoid contact with lips.
Name and address
- Johnson & Johnson Limited,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG.
Return to
- Careline: 0808 238 9194
Net Contents
25 x Wipes
Safety information
