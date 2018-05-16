Ascheri Gavi Di Gavi Docg 75Cl
Product Description
- Discover piedmont. Come and visit. We have an amazing array of cultural sites to stop at between tastings of our unparalleled food and wine products.
- For further information www.ascherihotel.it
- An elegant, crisp, dry white wine made from cortese grapes that were grown on the hillsides of Italy's famous piedmont region.
- The wine is light and fresh with hints of lemon and grapefruit on the palate and a long, mineral finish.
- Perfect when served chilled as an aperitif, it is also the ideal match for shellfish, chicken or pork dishes. Especially those with citrus-based sauces. serve at 10-12°.
- Wine of Italy
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- The wine is light and fresh with hints of lemon and grapefruit on the palate and a long, mineral finish
ABV
13% vol
Producer
ASCHERI MATTEO AZIENDA AGRICOLA
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
GIULIANO BEDINO
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Cortese
Vinification Details
- Our Gavi comes from a vineyard located in the commune of Gavi. Cortese bunches are harvested in the second half of September/begin of October and are fermented in stainless steel tanks for 2 weeks at a temperature of 20°/21° After the fermentation the wine stays on the lees until springtime and then it's bottled.
History
- At present our cellars are the only ones left which can boast such an ancient and beautiful heritage. The years from the early 20th century to our days have been characterized by a steady effort to increase the value of our products. With a view to expanding our estates, we have subsequently added to the original La Morra Vineyards; the estates of Serralunga d'Alba, Verduno, Gavi, planted with traditional grapes and Bra, with an experimental vineyard using not native grapes (Syrah and Viognier).
Regional Information
- As far as the climate is concerned, long and harsh winters, with usual under-zero temperature during the night and good amount of snow, are alternated by long and warm summers with temperature often upper than 30 degrees, with mite temperatures and rains usually during springtime and late autumn. Moreover, it's the difference of the temperatures between day and night, that takes place during the maturation period, that it's perfect for the native varieties, in particular for Nebbiolo and Cortese grape.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years
Produce of
Name and address
- Cantine Ascheri Giacomo,
- Bra,
- Italia.
- For:
- Az. Agr.,
- Ascheri Matteo.
Return to
- www.ascherivini.it
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.