Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey 35Cl

£ 14.00
£40.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Tennessee Honey
  • Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey is a honey liqueur from the makers of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey.
  • Golden coloured, with rich aromas of honey and roasted nuts, the liqueur has naturally sweet honey flavours alongside delicate hints of molasses and pralines, followed by a long, rich honey nut finish.
  • Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey is a premium whiskey made using the finest ingredients and mellowed through 10 feet of sugar maple charcoal, before being aged in charred oak barrels. It is this unique way of making whiskey that makes Jack Daniel's what it is - a smooth sipping Tennessee whiskey and not a bourbon. Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey is an original recipe of Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey blended with a unique honey liqueur of their own making.
  • For smooth, easy-drinking enjoyment, this particular Jack is best experienced when it's poured over ice and shared.
  • 35cl bottle, 14 serves in every bottle (25ml per serve).
  • Energy per 100ml: 243kcal
  • Energy per 25ml: 60kcal
  • Pack size: 35cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Flavour profile: Smooth and sweet. Colour: Gold honey. Nose: Rich notes of natural honey, sweet molasses and roasted nuts. Taste: Sweet and delicate hints of molasses, chocolate and pralines followed by smooth, long trails of rich honey and nut character.

Alcohol Units

13

ABV

35% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey is best served chilled over ice, or mixed with lemonade.

Name and address

  • Brown-Forman Beverages Europe Ltd.,
  • 45 Mortimer Street,
  • London,
  • W1W 8HJ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • jackdaniels.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

35cl

