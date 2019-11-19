Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey 35Cl

Product Description
- Tennessee Honey
- Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey is a honey liqueur from the makers of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey.
- Golden coloured, with rich aromas of honey and roasted nuts, the liqueur has naturally sweet honey flavours alongside delicate hints of molasses and pralines, followed by a long, rich honey nut finish.
- Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey is a premium whiskey made using the finest ingredients and mellowed through 10 feet of sugar maple charcoal, before being aged in charred oak barrels. It is this unique way of making whiskey that makes Jack Daniel's what it is - a smooth sipping Tennessee whiskey and not a bourbon. Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey is an original recipe of Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey blended with a unique honey liqueur of their own making.
- For smooth, easy-drinking enjoyment, this particular Jack is best experienced when it's poured over ice and shared.
- 35cl bottle, 14 serves in every bottle (25ml per serve).
- Energy per 100ml: 243kcal
- Energy per 25ml: 60kcal
- Pack size: 35cl
Information
Tasting Notes
- Flavour profile: Smooth and sweet. Colour: Gold honey. Nose: Rich notes of natural honey, sweet molasses and roasted nuts. Taste: Sweet and delicate hints of molasses, chocolate and pralines followed by smooth, long trails of rich honey and nut character.
Alcohol Units
13
ABV
35% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey is best served chilled over ice, or mixed with lemonade.
Name and address
- Brown-Forman Beverages Europe Ltd.,
- 45 Mortimer Street,
- London,
- W1W 8HJ,
- UK.
Return to
- Brown-Forman Beverages Europe Ltd.,
- 45 Mortimer Street,
- London,
- W1W 8HJ,
- UK.
- jackdaniels.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
35cl
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019