By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Vino Chic Wine Glass & Semillon Wine Gift Set

No ratings yetWrite a review
Vino Chic Wine Glass & Semillon Wine Gift Set
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Jacob's Creek Semillon Chardonnay and a special decorated wine glass
  • Jacob's Creek Semillon Chardonnay
  • This light to medium-bodied Semillon and Chardonnay blend boasts aromas of soft lemon and honeysuckle, with stone fruit flavours on the finish. Enjoy on its own, with grilled chicken or pasta.
  • Best served chilled.
  • Jacob's Creek Semillon Chardonnay
  • Wine of Australia
  • Vino Chic™ Wine Glass
  • Product of the EU.

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This light to medium-bodied Semillon and Chardonnay blend boasts aromas of soft lemon and honeysuckle, with stone fruit flavours on the finish.

Alcohol Units

2.3

ABV

12.4% vol

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Vino Chic™ Wine Glass
  • Wash glass thoroughly before first use. Suitable for use in a dishwasher.
  • Jacob's Creek Semillon Chardonnay
  • Please retain this pack for future reference.

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.

Importer address

  • Pernod Ricard Winemakers Pty Ltd,
  • Chiswick Park,
  • W4 5AN.

Distributor address

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.

Return to

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.
  • www.bluetreegifts.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Gin Chic Glass Gift Set

£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Barefoot White Zinfandel 187Ml & Glass Giftset

£ 4.50
£4.50/each

Offer

Canti Prosecco & Truffles Goody Bag Gift Set

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Offer

San Miguel 330Ml & Chalice Glass Set

£ 4.50
£4.50/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here