Vino Chic Wine Glass & Semillon Wine Gift Set

Product Description
- Jacob's Creek Semillon Chardonnay and a special decorated wine glass
- Jacob's Creek Semillon Chardonnay
- This light to medium-bodied Semillon and Chardonnay blend boasts aromas of soft lemon and honeysuckle, with stone fruit flavours on the finish. Enjoy on its own, with grilled chicken or pasta.
- Best served chilled.
- Wine of Australia
- Vino Chic™ Wine Glass
- Product of the EU.
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
2.3
ABV
12.4% vol
Alcohol Type
Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Vino Chic™ Wine Glass
- Wash glass thoroughly before first use. Suitable for use in a dishwasher.
- Jacob's Creek Semillon Chardonnay
- Please retain this pack for future reference.
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
Importer address
- Pernod Ricard Winemakers Pty Ltd,
- Chiswick Park,
- W4 5AN.
Distributor address
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
