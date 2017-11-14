By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Clearwater Spa Starter Kit

5(54)Write a review
Clearwater Spa Starter Kit
£ 30.00
£30.00/each

Product Description

  • 500g chlorine granules & 500ml foam remover \n
  • 500g pH plus & 700g pH minus \n
  • 25 test strips and spa treatment guide \n
  • This Clearwater™ Spa Chemical Starter Kit (CH0018) is a fantastic option for a new inflatable hot tub user as it includes a variety of products to help protect and maintain your spa as well as a useful guide for safe and effective water treatment. Chemical water treatment for your Lay-Z-Spa is essential regardless of how long or how often you plan to use the hot tub for. The kit includes 500g Chlorine Granules for disinfecting pools & spas, 500g PH Plus for increasing PH of pool & spa water, 700g PH Minus for decreasing PH of pool & spa water, 500ml Foam Remover and 25 test strips to test for total alkalinity, chlorine and PH. Chlorine.
  • The perfect starter kit for new hot tub users
  • Includes spa treatment guide

54 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product

5 stars

Brilliant product! All the bits you need in one pack! Saving time and effort shopping around! Great value for money!

Everything You Need

5 stars

Bought this product for my new Lay Z Spa and found everything in the kit to star treating the water. I would recommend this kit to get you started then source additional chemicals and test sticks as required.

Fab price! Fab buy!

5 stars

Does exactly what it says on the box. This gives you everything you need when setting up your hot tub.

Quick delivery to store so easy to collect

5 stars

I found it so convenient to use this service of collection in store while doing my shopping, The price was very reasonable as well, and being me I was keen to get the new spa up and running as soon as possible. Will buy from you again.

Perfect starter kit

5 stars

Easy to use and easy to understand instructions which is always a plus .

Easy to use

5 stars

I bought this to support the set up the Spa. The instructions are clear and easy to follow

Lazy spa

5 stars

I purchased my hot tub about six weeks ago, the family and I have used it most days, I have only drained it once, having lots of fun, not noticed much increase on the electric ! I have no concerns about my purchase hopefully that continues!

Great product

4 stars

This product contains everything you need to chemically contract the water in your hot tub and keep it safe. Would recommend this product

Great Starter Kit

5 stars

This is an excellent starter set, a must have for an lazy spa

Does what is expected

5 stars

Brought this for use in lay z spa, quick delivery easy instructions good value for money

