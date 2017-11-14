Clearwater Spa Starter Kit

Great product
Brilliant product! All the bits you need in one pack! Saving time and effort shopping around! Great value for money!
Everything You Need
Bought this product for my new Lay Z Spa and found everything in the kit to star treating the water. I would recommend this kit to get you started then source additional chemicals and test sticks as required.
Fab price! Fab buy!
Does exactly what it says on the box. This gives you everything you need when setting up your hot tub.
Quick delivery to store so easy to collect
I found it so convenient to use this service of collection in store while doing my shopping, The price was very reasonable as well, and being me I was keen to get the new spa up and running as soon as possible. Will buy from you again.
Perfect starter kit
Easy to use and easy to understand instructions which is always a plus .
Easy to use
I bought this to support the set up the Spa. The instructions are clear and easy to follow
Lazy spa
I purchased my hot tub about six weeks ago, the family and I have used it most days, I have only drained it once, having lots of fun, not noticed much increase on the electric ! I have no concerns about my purchase hopefully that continues!
Great product
This product contains everything you need to chemically contract the water in your hot tub and keep it safe. Would recommend this product
Great Starter Kit
This is an excellent starter set, a must have for an lazy spa
Does what is expected
Brought this for use in lay z spa, quick delivery easy instructions good value for money