Pilot Frixion Black 3 Pack

Love these Pens!
These are great writers and the erase function is helpful!
Great pens
I always buy these as they rub out when you make a mistake, stops the depressing look of crossing out. Could last longer but what couldn't?
good product
I bought these pens as my child is not allowed to use biros at school. These are ideal for the job and any errors can be rubbed out.
Great Pen
Fast delivery....I bought this pen for my son who is in year 5. He loves it because you can ease your mistakes that is made. I would recommend this pen. Very happy with my purchase .
Useful item
The idea of an erasable pen, although not new is a very useful system especially if you are like my wife who enjoys crosswords and Sudoku. Many years ago it was possible to buy a very hard rubber block that would erase ink, and unless great care was taken, most of the paper with it! These pens make life easier than that. Although they do erase the detail, sometimes a 'smudge' remains, so not useful for serious working. The smudging is the reason I mark it a 4 not a 5 star.
Great for exams
My daughter requested these pens for exam week, she loves them and is more relaxed knowing if she makes a mistake she can rub it out and try again
Best pens around!
I bought these a few weeks ago and they are still working well. Boys will only use these pens at school
Fab pens!
These pens are great - I use them for note taking as there is something satisfying about being able to rub out my mistakes, and my son uses them for his homework - he can use a 'grown up' pen but not worry about mistakes!
Appropriate
Bought for my sons to do homework, getting used to using pens, and helps with the little error....
Rub out pens
I buy these all the time they write lovely and you can rub out mistakes perfected and write again, leaving your work neat and tidy. There a bit pricey but I still buy them.