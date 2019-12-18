By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Aptamil Baby Rice 4-6+ Months 100G

Aptamil Baby Rice 4-6+ Months 100G
£ 1.50
£1.50/100g

Product Description

  • Rice with added vitamin B1
  • Visit us at www.aptaclub.co.uk to see our full range.
  • Taste - simple, exploring and adventurous
  • Texture - smooth, thicker and varied
  • Making the right feeding choices for you and your baby
  • We've been pioneering research into infant and toddler nutrition for over 40 years to help you give your baby the best start in life. Our baby rice with a perfectly smooth texture has been specially developed as an ideal first weaning food.
  • Offering your baby a wide variety of foods along their weaning journey is important as they start to form their taste preferences. Our unique range of cereals are specially developed to introduce delicious tastes and textures as your baby progresses.
  • Aptamil Creamed Porridge
  • 4-6+ months - Simple taste, Smooth texture
  • Aptamil Multigrain Cereal
  • 7+ months - Exploring taste, Thickener texture
  • Aptamil Oats, Apple & Plum Muesli
  • 10+ months - Adventurous taste, Varied texture
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Contents may settle in transit.

Nutricia Bringing Science to Early Life

  • Ideal for first weaning
  • Smooth texture
  • Made with natural ingredients and vitamin B1
  • Prepare with milk
  • With added vitamin B1
  • No added salt or sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars and salt only
  • Gluten free
  • No preservatives
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 100g
  • No added salt or sugar

Information

Ingredients

Rice (100%), Vitamin B1

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Milk and Soy

Storage

Please store this product in a cool, dry place (not in the fridge) and once opened use within 28 days.Best Before Date: See base of pack.

Produce of

Manufactured in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparing and storing your baby's feed
  • Preparation:
  • Using a clean bowl and feeding spoon...
  • Mix 10g of baby rice (approx. 2 level tablespoons) with...
  • 90 ml of your baby's usual milk, warm or cold, and stir.
  • If serving warm, check temperature before feeding.
  • This is only a guide, if you want to alter the consistency, add more or less milk as required. Let your little one's appetite lead the way. Carefully observe your baby; they will let you know when they have had enough.
  • Breastfeeding is recommended for the first 6 months of life. Please speak with a healthcare professional before introducing solid foods.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important
  • Do not leave your baby alone whilst feeding.
  • Remember to clean your baby's teeth, especially before bedtime.

Name and address

  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • White Horse Business Park,
  • Trowbridge,
  • Wiltshire,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  Nutricia Ireland,

  • Quality guarantee
  • This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Call on our expertise
  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • White Horse Business Park,
  • Trowbridge,
  • Wiltshire,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • UK 0800 996 1000 (24/7 service)
  • www.aptaclub.co.uk
  • Nutricia Ireland,
  • Block 1,

Lower age limit

4 Months

Upper age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g powder
Energy 1634kJ
-385kcal
Fat 1.2g
of which, saturates 0.2g
Carbohydrate 85.6g
of which, sugars*0.4g
Fibre 0.5g
Protein 7.7g
Salt*0.02g
Thiamin (B1) 0.9mg 180% LRV†
Vitamins-
*Contains naturally occurring sugars and salt only-
†Labelling Reference Value for infants & young children-

Safety information

Important Do not leave your baby alone whilst feeding. Remember to clean your baby's teeth, especially before bedtime.

