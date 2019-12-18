Aptamil Baby Rice 4-6+ Months 100G
Product Description
- Rice with added vitamin B1
- Visit us at www.aptaclub.co.uk to see our full range.
- Taste - simple, exploring and adventurous
- Texture - smooth, thicker and varied
- Making the right feeding choices for you and your baby
- We've been pioneering research into infant and toddler nutrition for over 40 years to help you give your baby the best start in life. Our baby rice with a perfectly smooth texture has been specially developed as an ideal first weaning food.
- Offering your baby a wide variety of foods along their weaning journey is important as they start to form their taste preferences. Our unique range of cereals are specially developed to introduce delicious tastes and textures as your baby progresses.
- Aptamil Creamed Porridge
- 4-6+ months - Simple taste, Smooth texture
- Aptamil Multigrain Cereal
- 7+ months - Exploring taste, Thickener texture
- Aptamil Oats, Apple & Plum Muesli
- 10+ months - Adventurous taste, Varied texture
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Contents may settle in transit.
Nutricia Bringing Science to Early Life
- Ideal for first weaning
- Smooth texture
- Made with natural ingredients and vitamin B1
- Prepare with milk
- With added vitamin B1
- No added salt or sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars and salt only
- Gluten free
- No preservatives
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Rice (100%), Vitamin B1
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Milk and Soy
Storage
Please store this product in a cool, dry place (not in the fridge) and once opened use within 28 days.Best Before Date: See base of pack.
Produce of
Manufactured in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Preparing and storing your baby's feed
- Preparation:
- Using a clean bowl and feeding spoon...
- Mix 10g of baby rice (approx. 2 level tablespoons) with...
- 90 ml of your baby's usual milk, warm or cold, and stir.
- If serving warm, check temperature before feeding.
- This is only a guide, if you want to alter the consistency, add more or less milk as required. Let your little one's appetite lead the way. Carefully observe your baby; they will let you know when they have had enough.
- Breastfeeding is recommended for the first 6 months of life. Please speak with a healthcare professional before introducing solid foods.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Preservatives
Warnings
- Important
- Do not leave your baby alone whilst feeding.
- Remember to clean your baby's teeth, especially before bedtime.
Name and address
- Nutricia Ltd,
- White Horse Business Park,
- Trowbridge,
- Wiltshire,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Nutricia Ireland,
Return to
- Quality guarantee
- This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- Call on our expertise
- UK 0800 996 1000 (24/7 service)
- www.aptaclub.co.uk
- Nutricia Ireland,
- Block 1,
Lower age limit
4 Months
Upper age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g powder
|Energy
|1634kJ
|-
|385kcal
|Fat
|1.2g
|of which, saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|85.6g
|of which, sugars*
|0.4g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|Protein
|7.7g
|Salt*
|0.02g
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.9mg 180% LRV†
|Vitamins
|-
|*Contains naturally occurring sugars and salt only
|-
|†Labelling Reference Value for infants & young children
|-
Safety information
Important Do not leave your baby alone whilst feeding. Remember to clean your baby's teeth, especially before bedtime.
