Olive Oil Edge Control Gel 63.8G
Offer
Product Description
- Olive Oil Edge Control Hair Gel
- Great for smoothing edges, ponytails, updos, braids, twists, locs and lace fronts
- ORS™ Olive Oil Edge Control™ combines the power of nourishing Olive Oil with the strength of Sweet Almond Oil to help strengthen edges and protect your hairline.
- Long Lasting, Non-Flaking, No Build-Up, Radiant Shine, Non-Greasy*
- *All claims are based on instrumental or consumer testing versus control
- Helps strengthen edges and protect hairline
- Infused with sweet almond oil for strengthening
- Extra hold for all hair textures!
- Repair, restore & revive
- Formulated without: parabens, alcohol, mineral oil, sulfates and silicones
- Cruelty free
- Pack size: 63.8G
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water/Eau), Ceteareth-25, Glycerin, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Propylene Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond Oil), Caryocar Brasiliense Oil, Cocodimonium Hydroxypropyl Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Phenoxyethanol, Benzoic Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Glycereth-2 Cocoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Isopropyl Myristate, CI 61565 (Green 6), CI 47000 (Yellow 11)
Storage
Store in cool dry place at room temperature.See Carton for Stamped Manufacture (MFG) and Best Used Before the End of (BB)
Produce of
Made in the United States containing U.S. and imported ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Apply to edges and smooth with fingertips, small toothbrush or brush for desired look and hold.
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES AND ANY OPEN/IRRITATED SKIN. IF EYE CONTACT OCCURS, RINSE WITH WATER. HAIR IS FLAMMABLE. FLAMMABILITY IS INCREASED WHEN WEARING LEAVE-ON PRODUCTS OF THIS TYPE. KEEP AWAY FROM SPARKS, FLAMES OR LIT TOBACCO PRODUCTS AT ALL TIMES. IF INGESTED, CONSULT A MEDICAL PRACTITIONER. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
Name and address
- TRC,
- 2511 VI The Hague,
- Netherlands.
Return to
- orshaircare.com
Net Contents
64g
Safety information
WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES AND ANY OPEN/IRRITATED SKIN. IF EYE CONTACT OCCURS, RINSE WITH WATER. HAIR IS FLAMMABLE. FLAMMABILITY IS INCREASED WHEN WEARING LEAVE-ON PRODUCTS OF THIS TYPE. KEEP AWAY FROM SPARKS, FLAMES OR LIT TOBACCO PRODUCTS AT ALL TIMES. IF INGESTED, CONSULT A MEDICAL PRACTITIONER. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020