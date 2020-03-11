Ors Olive Oil Creme Hairdress 170G
Product Description
- Olive Oil Fortifying Crème Hair Dress
- ORS™ Olive Oil Fortifying Crème Hair Dress combines the power of nourishing Olive Oil & strengthening Castor Oil to moisturize and promote longer, stronger hair.*
- Nourishes & protect dry, brittle hair
- Helps prevent split ends & breakage
- Helps improve scalp health
- Leaves hair soft, shiny & more manageable
- Promotes Healthy Hair Growth*
- *Helps reduce breakage and promotes an improved environment for hair to thrive.
- For Strengthening**
- **Versus untreated control.
- Original root stimulator
- Infused with castor oil
- Nourished dry, thirsty hair & scalp
- Pack size: 170G
Aqua (Water/Eau), Paraffinum Liquidum, Mineral Oil/Huile Minerale, Cetearyl Alcohol, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil, Lanolin, Petrolatum, Dimethicone, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Cholesterol, Carbomer, Glyceryl Linoleate, Glyceryl Linolenate, Zingber Officinale (Ginger) Root Extract, Yucca Schidigera Leaf/Root/Stem Extract, Urtica Dioica (Nettle) Extract, Equisetum Arveense Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, Butylene Glycol, Polysorbate 20, Aminomethyl Propanol, Parfum (Fragrance), Phenoxyethanol, Benzoic Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Glycereth-2 Cocoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Coumarin, Eugenol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 642090 (Blue 1)
Store in cool dry place at room temperatureBest Used Before End of (BB) Date.
Made in the United States of U.S. and imported ingredients
- Directions: Apply a small amount to hands, rub together and massage through hair and scalp, comb and style as usual.
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES AND ANY OPEN/IRRITATED SKIN. IF EYE CONTACT OCCURS, RINSE WITH WATER. HAIR IS FLAMMABLE. FLAMMABILITY IS INCREASED WHEN WEARING LEAVE-ON PRODUCTS OF THIS TYPE. KEEP AWAY FROM SPARKS, FLAMES OR LIT TOBACCO PRODUCTS AT ALL TIMES. IF INGESTED, CONSULT A MEDICAL PRACTITIONER. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
- TRC,
- 2511 VJ The Hague,
- Netherlands.
170g
