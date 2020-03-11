Olive Oil Replenishing Conditioner 370Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Olive Oil Replenishing Conditioner
- Infused with sweet orange oil for revitalizing moisture*
- Combines the power of nourishing Olive Oil with revitalizing Sweet Orange Oil for a double dose of moisture.
- Helps replenish moisture & repair damaged hair**
- Leaves hair soft, tangle-free & more manageable
- For natural, relaxed & color-treated hair
- *This plus other listed ingredients help revitalize moisture.
- **When used with ORS™ Olive Oil Creamy Aloe Shampoo Versus untreated.
- Strengthen & nourish
- Formulated without sulfates, mineral oil and parabens
- Helps restore dry, damaged hair
- Cruelty free
- Pack size: 370ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water/Eau), Glycerin, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Oil, Polyquaternium-37, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, PPG-1 Trideceth-6, Quaternium-80, Dimethicone, PEG-9 Dimethicone, Butylene Glycol, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Root Extract, Yucca Schidigera Leaf/Root/Stem Extract, Urtica Dioica (Nettle) Leaf Extract, Equisetum Arvense Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Panthenol, Silk Amino Acids, Plysorbate 20, Hydrolyzed Glycosaminoglycans, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, Aminomethyl Propanol, Disodium EDTA, DMDM Hydantoin, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, CI 15985 (Yellow 6), CI 19140 (Yellow 5)
Storage
Store in cool dry place at room temperature.See bottle for stamped Manufacture (MFG) and Best Used Before End of (BB) Date.
Produce of
Made in the United States containing U.S. and imported ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: After shampooing with ORS™ Olive Oil Moisture Restore Creamy Aloe Shampoo,™ apply a generous amount to hair and comb through for even distribution. For the best results, place a plastic cap over the hair and sit under a warm dryer for 10-15 minutes or leave on the hair for 45 minutes to 1 hour without heat. Rinse thoroughly.
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES AND ANY OPEN/IRRITATED SKIN. IF EYE CONTACT OCCURS, RINSE WITH WATER. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. IF INGESTED, CONSULT A MEDICAL PRACTITIONER. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
Recycling info
Dispenser. Recyclable
Name and address
- TRC,
- 2511 VJ The Hague,
- Netherlands.
Return to
- TRC,
- 2511 VJ The Hague,
- Netherlands.
Net Contents
362ml
Safety information
WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES AND ANY OPEN/IRRITATED SKIN. IF EYE CONTACT OCCURS, RINSE WITH WATER. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. IF INGESTED, CONSULT A MEDICAL PRACTITIONER. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020