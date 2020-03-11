Olive Oil Creamy Aloe Shampoo 370Ml
Product Description
- Olive Oil Moisture Restore Creamy Aloe Shampoo
- Infused with Aloe Vera for Rejuvenating Moisture*
- *This plus other listed ingredients help rejuvenate moisture
- ORS™ Olive Oil Moisture Restore Creamy Aloe Shampoo™ combines the power of nourishing Olive Oil and Aloe Vera for a double dose of moisture.
- Moisture restore
- Removes product build-up without stripping hair
- Gently cleanses & detangles
- Leaves hair soft & tangle-free
- Can be used as neutralizing or clarifying shampoo
- For natural & relaxed hair
- Cruelty free
- Pack size: 370ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water/Eau), Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate, Ammonium Laureth Sulfate, Disodium Cocoamphodipropionate, Cocamide MEA, Trideceth-7 Carboxylic Acid, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Citric Acid, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Lecithin, Sulfated Castor Oil, Propylene Glycol, Lauryl Glucoside, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycol Distearate, Laureth-10, PEG-12 Oleate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Polyquaternium-7, Polyquaternium-10, PPG-5-Ceteth-10 Phosphate, Cetrimonium Chloride, Silicone Quaternium-2 Panthenol Succinate, Cetyl Triethylmonium Dimethicone PEG-8 Succinate, Coco-Glucoside, Glyceryl Oleate, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Root Extract, Yucca Schidigera Leaf/Root/Stem Extract, Urtica Dioica (Nettle) Leaf Extract, Equisetum Arvense Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Polysorbate 20, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Butylene Glycol, Disodium EDTA, DMDM Hydantoin, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Parfum (Fragrance), Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexyl Cinnamal, CI 42053 (Green 3), CI 19140 (Yellow 5)
Storage
Store in cool dry place at room temperature.See bottle for stamped Manufacture (MFG) and Best Used Before End of (BB) Date.
Produce of
Made in the United States containing U.S. and imported ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Wet hair thoroughly. Apply a generous amount to hair and gently massage into a rich lather. Rinse and repeat as needed. Follow with ORS™ Olive Oil Strengthen & Nourish Replenishing Conditioner.™
Warnings
- WARNING: FOLLOW THE INSTRUCTIONS. AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF THE PRODUCT COMES INTO CONTACT THE WITH EYES, RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH WATER AND CONSULT A MEDICAL PRACTITIONER IF IRRITATION PERSISTS. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
Distributor address
- Namasté Laboraties, L.L.C.,
- Chicago,
- IL 60607.
Return to
- Namasté Laboraties, L.L.C.,
- Chicago,
- IL 60607.
Net Contents
370ml
Safety information
