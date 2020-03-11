Ors Olive Oil Incredibly Rich Moisturising Ltn251ml
Product Description
- Olive Oil Incredibly Rich Oil Moisturizing Hair Lotion
- Promotes Healthy Hair Growth*
- Infused with Castor Oil for Strengthening**
- ORS* Olive Oil Incredibly Rich Oil Moisturizing Hair Lotion* combines the power of nourishing Olive Oil and strengthening Castor Oil to moisturize and promote healthy hair growth.*
- Helps reduce breakage & prevent split ends**
- Helps prevent damage caused by heat styling
- Restores moisture to dry, brittle hair
- Leaves hair silky, soft, shiny & more manageable
- *Helps reduce breakage and promotes an improved environment for hair to thrive.
- **Versus untreated hair.
- Adds shine
- Helps prevent breakage
- Cruelty free
- Pack size: 251ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water/Eau), Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Petrolatum, Sorbitol, Cyclopentasiloxane, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Glyceryl Stearate SE, PPG-3 Benzyl Ether Myristate, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Root Extract, Yucca Schidigera Leaf/Root/Stem Extract, Urtica Dioica (Nettle) Leaf Extract, Equisetum Arvense Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Carbomer, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Stearic Acid, Aminomethyl Propanol, Disodium EDTA, BHT, Butylene Glycol, Polysorbate 20, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Benzoic Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Glycereth-2 Cocoate, Parfum (Fragrance), Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 42090 (Blue 1), CI 19140 (Yellow 5)
Storage
Store in a cool dry place at room temperature.See bottle for stamped Manufacture (MFG) and Best Used Before End of (BB) Date.
Produce of
Made in the United States containing U.S. and imported ingredients.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Apply a small amount to hands, rub together and massage through hair. Comb and style as usual.
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES AND ANY OPEN/IRRITATED SKIN. IF EYE CONTACT OCCURS, RINSE WITH WATER. HAIR IS FLAMMABLE. FLAMMABILITY IS INCREASED WHEN WEARING LEAVE-ON PRODUCTS OF THIS TYPE. KEEP AWAY FROM SPARKS, FLAMES OR LIT TOBACCO PRODUCTS AT ALL TIMES. IF INGESTED, CONSULT A MEDICAL PRACTITIONER. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
Name and address
- TRC,
- 2511 VJ The Hague,
- Netherlands.
Net Contents
251ml
Safety information
